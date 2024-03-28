Shohei, sunshine and spring baseball. Scenes from the 2024 home-opener at Dodger Stadium

The sun shined on Dodger Stadium Thursday for the new-look Los Angeles Dodgers' first home game of a highly anticipated season.

Fans, many wearing No. 17 jerseys, arrived hours before the game, the first as a Dodger at Dodger Stadium for two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and a revamped lineup. The Dodgers opened the season by splitting two games against the Padres in Seoul.

LA faces the St. Louis Cardinals for the season's first homestand.

