Shohei, sunshine and spring baseball. Scenes from the 2024 home-opener at Dodger Stadium

The sun shined on Dodger Stadium Thursday for the new-look Los Angeles Dodgers' first home game of a highly anticipated season.

Fans, many wearing No. 17 jerseys, arrived hours before the game, the first as a Dodger at Dodger Stadium for two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and a revamped lineup. The Dodgers opened the season by splitting two games against the Padres in Seoul.

LA faces the St. Louis Cardinals for the season's first homestand.

Scroll down for scenes from the March 28, 2024 home-opener.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Fans take photographs near the Jackie Robinson statue before the start of the Opening Day baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up in the bullpen before the start of opening day baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinalsat Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 28: Juliana Fabe, left, and her father Nick Faber, from Michigan, play with a large Tommy Lasorda bobblehead before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals in Dodgers Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 28: La Muerta Maria wears a Dodger’s sombrero before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals in Dodgers Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 28: A fan watches batting practice prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 28: Fans arrive at the ballpark prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: An aerial view of a new mural depicting Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, created by artist Robert Vargas on the Miyako Hotel in the neighborhood of Little Tokyo, on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Ohtani is scheduled to play in the Dodgers Opening Day game today against the St. Louis Cardinals amid a gambling scandal involving his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

