Mexico beats Jamaica in Gold Cup, will face Panama in final

Henry Martín scored 80 seconds in, Luis Chávez converted a free kick in the 30th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 3-0 Wednesday night to reach its 11th CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Roberto Alvarado added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Mexico advanced to play Panama on Sunday at Inglewood, California. El Tri, under interim coach Jaime Lozano, is seeking a ninth Gold Cup title.

Martín scored his ninth international goal and third of the tournament, settling the ball with a touch after Jesús Gallardo's cross and beating Andre Blake from 8 yards. Luis Romo had scored 51 seconds in during Mexico’s opener, a 4-0 win over Honduras.

Chávez curled a 25-yard free kick to Blake's upper right corner for his fourth international goal and third of the tournament. Chávez's first international goal was on a free kick against Saudi Arabia at last year's World Cup.

Alvarado got his fifth goal when he tapped in a pass from Gallardo.

Mexico won the 2019 title and lost the 2021 final in extra time to the United States at Las Vegas.