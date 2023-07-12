CONCACAF

Mexico beats Jamaica in Gold Cup, will face Panama in final

El Tri will now play Panama in the final on Sunday after Los Canaleros topped the USMNT

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Henry Martín scored 80 seconds in, Luis Chávez converted a free kick in the 30th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 3-0 Wednesday night to reach its 11th CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Roberto Alvarado added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Mexico advanced to play Panama on Sunday at Inglewood, California. El Tri, under interim coach Jaime Lozano, is seeking a ninth Gold Cup title.

Martín scored his ninth international goal and third of the tournament, settling the ball with a touch after Jesús Gallardo's cross and beating Andre Blake from 8 yards. Luis Romo had scored 51 seconds in during Mexico’s opener, a 4-0 win over Honduras.

Chávez curled a 25-yard free kick to Blake's upper right corner for his fourth international goal and third of the tournament. Chávez's first international goal was on a free kick against Saudi Arabia at last year's World Cup.

Alvarado got his fifth goal when he tapped in a pass from Gallardo.

Mexico won the 2019 title and lost the 2021 final in extra time to the United States at Las Vegas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

