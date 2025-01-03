What to know about FanFest at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

SoFi Stadium was one of several venues in 30 cities across the country that will be part of a first-of-its-kind February FanFest to celebrate the Super Bowl.

The Feb. 9 event, open to Verizon customers and guests, will offer meet-and-greets with athletes, including former

Rams star Marshall Faulk at the Inglewood venue, food and beverages from local businesses, live music, games and football experiences.

Fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be able to take selfies from the 50-yard line, spike a ball in the end zone, take a tour of the locker rooms, enjoy tailgate games and participate in football themed activities on the field. Venues such as the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Nissan Stadium in Tennessee, and Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, among others, will have similar events.

The FanFest will feature entertainment from team cheerleaders, local artists and live bands such as the Rams Mariachi band, Rams cheerleaders and mascot, Rampage. DJ Infared will entertain fans throughout the day.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orlean. Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar, a native of Compton in South Los Angeles, will perform for the halftime show.