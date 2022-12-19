Suns Roll Past Shorthanded Lakers 130-104

Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night.

The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness).

The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-Star Devin Booker (right groin soreness), who scored a season-high 58 points in Saturday’s win over the Pelicans.

Paul had his best scoring game of the season in Booker's absence, shooting 9 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. The 12-time All-Star had a slow start to the year, coming into the game averaging a career-low 11.1 points per game, but he's been more productive over the past few weeks since returning from a heel injury.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Suns have won three straight games, bouncing back after dropping five in a row. All five starters scored at least 15 points.

Phoenix also has a six-game winning streak over the Lakers during the regular season.

Phoenix led by 26 points early in the third quarter, but the Lakers cut that advantage to 91-77 late in the third. The Suns responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Ish Wainright and Landry Shamet and took a 99-77 lead into the final quarter.

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with a season-high 30 points. He shot 12 of 19 from the field.

The Suns jumped out to a 38-24 lead, shooting 66.7% in the first quarter. Paul scored 14 points. Torrey Craig made a wide-open 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give the Suns a 68-44 advantage.

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) and G Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain) were not available.

Suns: Ayton returned after missing two games. ... Along with Booker, F Cameron Johnson (right meniscus tear), F/C Jock Landale (concussion), G Cameron Payne (right foot strain) and G Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) were not available. ... Hosted a 43rd consecutive sellout crowd. ... Craig scored 17 points on his 32nd birthday.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Travel to face Sacramento on Wednesday.

Suns: Host Washington on Tuesday.