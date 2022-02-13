Rams Defeat Bengals: Super Bowl LVI in Pictures See top moments from Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Published 2 hours ago Published 2 hours ago Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)A general view shows the stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesLos Angeles Rams players enter the field before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty ImagesCincinnati Bengals players arrive on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesSinger Jhene Aiko performs America The Beautiful before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesMickey Guyton performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesEntertainer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduces the teams at Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesTrey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to sack Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty ImagesLos Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesJa'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesEvan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after kicking a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch over Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Getty ImagesTee Higgins #85 catches a touchdown pass from Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals over Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesOdell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesThe Cincinnati Bengals celebrate following an interception by Jessie Bates #30 during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the third quarter the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesTee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesChidobe Awuzie #22 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked by D.J. Reader #98 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals tries to avoid a sack by Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch over Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 2022 in Inglewood, CA. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesAaron Donald #99 and Greg Gaines #91 of the Los Angeles Rams react during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Rob Carr/Getty ImagesLos Angeles Rams players react after winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)Confettis are falling on the field after the Rams victory at Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.