Rams Defeat Bengals: Super Bowl LVI in Pictures

See top moments from Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

A general view shows the stadium
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view shows the stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.
Los Angeles Rams players enter the field
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams players enter the field before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Cincinnati Bengals players arrive on the field
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals players arrive on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.
Singer Jhene Aiko performs America The Beautiful
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Singer Jhene Aiko performs America The Beautiful before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends the Super Bowl LVI
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Entertainer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduces the teams at Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to sack Matthew Stafford
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to sack Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.
Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after kicking a field goal
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after kicking a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch over Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Tee Higgins #85 catches a touchdown pass
Getty Images
Tee Higgins #85 catches a touchdown pass from Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals over Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate following an interception
Rob Carr/Getty Images
The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate following an interception by Jessie Bates #30 during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass
Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the third quarter the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.
Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Chidobe Awuzie #22 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after catching the ball for an interception
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Chidobe Awuzie #22 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked by D.J. Reader
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams is sacked by D.J. Reader #98 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals tries to avoid a sack
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals tries to avoid a sack by Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 2022 in Inglewood, CA.
Aaron Donald #99 and Greg Gaines #91 of the Los Angeles Rams react
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Aaron Donald #99 and Greg Gaines #91 of the Los Angeles Rams react during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams players react after winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Confettis are falling on the field after the Rams victory
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
Confettis are falling on the field after the Rams victory at Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
