From fans' festive outfits to fireworks lighting up SoFi on the eave of its inaugural Super Bowl game, Inglewood is dressed up in Rams royal blue and gold and Bengals black, orange and white this Sunday.
Check back for photo updates as Super Bowl Sunday gets underway.
9 photos
1/9
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: A person views from a fire escape as drones fly in the shape of a football player at the first ever Super Bowl drone show, one day before Super Bowl LVI, on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The ten minute show utilized 500 coordinated drones ahead of the February 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
2/9
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: People watch from a pickup truck as drones fly to form the Rams and Bengals logos at the first ever Super Bowl drone show, one day before Super Bowl LVI, on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The ten minute show utilized 500 coordinated drones ahead of the February 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
3/9
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: People view from fire escapes as drones fly during the first ever Super Bowl drone show, one day before Super Bowl LVI, on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The ten minute show utilized 500 coordinated drones ahead of the February 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
4/9
Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: The Super Bowl LVI logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
5/9
Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the interior of the stadium and video board prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
6/9
Getty Images
Inglewood, CA - February 13: Security walks the field before the start ofSuper Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
7/9
NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha captures an aerial view of SoFi Stadium.
8/9
NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha presents an aerial view of SoFi and surrounding Hollywood Park in Inglewood.
9/9
NBCLA
Super Bowl celebrations kick off with a tailgate party outside SoFi, photographed by NewsChopper4 Alpha.