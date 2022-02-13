Super Bowl LVI in Pictures

By Accalia Rositani

From fans' festive outfits to fireworks lighting up SoFi on the eave of its inaugural Super Bowl game, Inglewood is dressed up in Rams royal blue and gold and Bengals black, orange and white this Sunday.

Check back for photo updates as Super Bowl Sunday gets underway.

9 photos
1/9
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: A person views from a fire escape as drones fly in the shape of a football player at the first ever Super Bowl drone show, one day before Super Bowl LVI, on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The ten minute show utilized 500 coordinated drones ahead of the February 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
2/9
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: People watch from a pickup truck as drones fly to form the Rams and Bengals logos at the first ever Super Bowl drone show, one day before Super Bowl LVI, on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The ten minute show utilized 500 coordinated drones ahead of the February 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
3/9
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: People view from fire escapes as drones fly during the first ever Super Bowl drone show, one day before Super Bowl LVI, on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The ten minute show utilized 500 coordinated drones ahead of the February 13 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
4/9
Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: The Super Bowl LVI logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
5/9
Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the interior of the stadium and video board prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
6/9
Getty Images
Inglewood, CA - February 13: Security walks the field before the start ofSuper Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
7/9
NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha captures an aerial view of SoFi Stadium.
8/9
NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha presents an aerial view of SoFi and surrounding Hollywood Park in Inglewood.
9/9
NBCLA
Super Bowl celebrations kick off with a tailgate party outside SoFi, photographed by NewsChopper4 Alpha.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVISuper Bowl 2022

More Photo Galleries

Take a Look at the Super Bowl Sunday Menu at SoFi Stadium
Take a Look at the Super Bowl Sunday Menu at SoFi Stadium
Photos: Super Bowl Showdown in the Kitchen
Photos: Super Bowl Showdown in the Kitchen
Super Bowl LVI Merchandise: The Best Team Apparel For The Rams and Bengals
Super Bowl LVI Merchandise: The Best Team Apparel For The Rams and Bengals
Olympic Fashion Passion at the 2022 Winter Games
Olympic Fashion Passion at the 2022 Winter Games
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Super Bowl LVI Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us