How much do winners win per round at the 2024 Australian Open?

Prize money at the Australian Open is hitting new levels in 2024.

The first Grand Slam of the year announced its total purse is up 13% on the 2023 tournament's sum, creating even more incentive for tennis players as they start the year.

Last year in Melbourne, fans around the world saw Novak Djokovic win his 22nd major while Aryna Sabalenka earned her first-ever. The two champions return Down Under as heavy favorites going into the 2024 tournament.

Ahead of the 2024 Australian Open action, let's take a look at how much the winners get overall and the amount broken down by round:

What is the total purse at the 2024 Australian Open?

The total sum of prize money is a whopping $86.5 million, up 13% on 2023's tournament.

How much does the Australian Open singles winner get overall?

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $3,150,000.

How much do players earn per round in singles at the Australian Open?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at the 2024 Australian Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $3,150,000 Runner Up $1,725,000 Semifinalist $990,000 Quarterfinalist $600,000 Fourth Round $375,000 Third Round $255,000 Second Round $180,000 First Round $120,000

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the Australian Open?

Here is the prize money for men and women in doubles at the 2024 Australian Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $730,000 Runner Up $400,000 Semifinalist $227,500 Quarterfinalist $128,000 Third Round $75,000 Second Round $53,000 First Round $36,000

What was the prize money at the 2023 Australian Open?

Last year, the total prize money pool came in at $76.5 million, broken down by round.

The singles champion, both men and women, received $2,975,000.