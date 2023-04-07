Trees Fall Near Spectators at Augusta National, Masters Suspended

The Masters was suspended for a second time on Friday after three pine trees fell at Augusta National Golf Club.

The trees came down near the 17th hole, apparently due to high winds, with video showing one falling in an area surrounded by spectators.

Wild scene with two fallen trees at Augusta National during the second round of #themasters



📸: @patricksmith04 / @GettySport pic.twitter.com/HEzaTPjfHk — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) April 7, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Patrons were sent scrambling, but no injuries were reported.

“I was talking to friends next to me and all of sudden we heard a crack,” said Katie Waites, a patron from Charleston, South Carolina told the Associated Press. "And there were three trees across the pond, and all of a sudden we saw them falling and everybody — it was just like ants. They were like, scattering just like ants from beneath. All three fell at the same time. And then I just grabbed my friends’ hands we were like, ‘Is everyone OK?’ And it was silent.”

Play had been suspended at 3:07 p.m. ET earlier in the second round due to inclement weather. After a 21-minute delay, play resumed until the trees fell at 4:22 p.m. ET.

Workers immediately began clearing the fallen trees with chainsaws.

The Masters official Twitter account later sent out a tournament update, saying there were no injuries and the second round has been postponed until Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.

"Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament," the tweet read.

The Associated Press contributed to this story