Two Outs Away! Dodgers' Tyler Anderson Falls 2 Outs Shy of No-Hitter Against Angels

It's been eight years since a Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher last threw a no-hitter.

Tyler Anderson did his best to break that drought, but fell two outs shy of throwing what would have been the 26th no-hitter in franchise history.

Anderson struck out three-time American League MVP winner Mike Trout to start the ninth inning, but reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani roped a triple down the right field line to break up the no-hitter with just two outs remaining.

Anderson threw a career-high 123 pitches in the no-hit attempt, and allowed six total base runners including Ohtani.

Taylor Ward started off the game with a fly ball to right-center that saw Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts collide on the play and the ball falling out of Betts' glove for an error.

Anderson hit a batter, walked two batters, and committed an error of his own on a wild throw to first base in the 7th inning.

The Dodgers opened the scoring with a three-run homer off the bat of Will Smith in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Trea Turner added an insurance run off Angels' left-hander Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter of his own earlier this season in Anaheim.

Anderson got the win and improved to a perfect 8-0 on the season. His final line was one run, on one hit, with two walks and eight strikeouts in 8 and 1/3 innings.

