Tyler Glasnow ties career high with 14 strikeouts as Dodgers beat Twins 6-3

Tyler Glasnow tied his career high with 14 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night.

James Outman and Will Smith each hit a three-run homer as Los Angeles won for the third time in four games. Mookie Betts walked three times and scored a run.

Glasnow (3-0) struck out Matt Wallner looking to end the seventh inning, marking the third time in his career he picked up 14 strikeouts. He also accomplished the feat for Tampa Bay last season against the Red Sox and in April 2021 against Texas.

Outman’s drive was his second homer in as many games. He reached the batter's eye in center against Louie Varland (0-2) in the fourth.

Smith connected for his first homer of the season in the fifth, driving in Betts and Freddie Freeman with an opposite-field shot into the first few rows of seats in right field.

That was plenty of run support for Glasnow, who kept Minnesota’s bats quiet all night long. Glasnow struck out two or more Twins in all but the first inning. He allowed three hits and walked none.

Ryan Jeffers, Carlos Correa and Alex Kirilloff homered for Minnesota after Glasnow departed. Jeffers took Alex Vesia deep in the eighth, and Correa and Kirilloff connected in the ninth against Connor Brogdon in his first appearance with the Dodgers since he was traded from Philadelphia.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 5, snapping his multihit streak at five games.

Twins left fielder Austin Martin collected his first major league hit in the third, looping a double to right-center off the glove of Outman. Martin also doubled in the sixth off Glasnow.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee contusion. Kepler is 1 for 20 with a walk through five games this season. Newly acquired reliever Michael Tonkin took Kepler’s place on the 26-man roster.

UP NEXT

Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller (1-1, 5.87 ERA) takes the mound in Wednesday’s series finale, while right-hander Chris Paddack (0-0, 4.50) gets the start for Minnesota. Miller gave up five runs in just 1 2/3 innings in his last start against the Cubs. Paddack earned a no-decision in his only start of the year against the Brewers.