Source: Steph Curry to Miss Time; Warriors Aim for Return After All-Star Break

Source: Warriors hoping Steph returns after All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is expected to miss at least the next five games with a lower-leg injury. The Warriors are "hoping" he can return shortly after the NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday morning.

League source: Tho there is no solid timeline yet, the Warriors are 'hoping' Stephen Curry (L knee) can return shortly after NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23. In line with Curry missing 'multiple weeks' reported by @ShamsCharania — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 5, 2023

Golden State is planning to proceed without him over the 10 days remaining before the break, according to the source.

Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a lower-leg contusion, the Warriors released in a statement Sunday. The two-time MVP sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

It occurred when the right knee of Dallas guard McKinley Wright IV banged into the side of Curry’s left leg. Curry limped off the court into the locker room and did not return.

Steph went back to the locker room after after appearing to injure his left leg on this play pic.twitter.com/SKx4XmXMIZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 5, 2023

Curry has appeared in 38 of Golden State’s 53 games this season, averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

It is anticipated that fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, who has yet to miss a game this season, will move into the starting lineup at point guard.

The Warriors will battle the Thunder, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Wizards and Clippers before heading into the All-Star break, which will provide nine days of rest between games.

