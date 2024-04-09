In a tale of meticulousness and dedication to perfection, the iconic Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena has undergone a transformation, correcting notable spelling errors that marred its initial unveiling just a month ago.

Standing tall at 19 feet, the bronze monument, capturing Kobe's legendary pose following his remarkable 81-point game against Toronto in 2006, had inadvertently misspelled the names of two basketball stars. Jose Calderon's name was erroneously etched as "Jose Calderson," while Von Wafer found himself memorialized as "Vom Wafer."

Misspellings on Kobe Bryant's statue at Crypto.com Arena include Jose Calderon as Jose "Calderson." Other misspellings are Von Wafer as "Vom" Wafer and Coach's Decision as Coach's "Decicion." Photographed in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The word "decision" was also misprinted as "decicion," casting a shadow over an otherwise immaculate tribute to the late Lakers icon. Additionally, there was an error on the side where Bryant’s career accomplishments were written.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Misspellings on Kobe Bryant's statue at Crypto.com Arena. At the bottom, Von Wafer is misspelled as "Vom" Wafer and DNP - Coach's Decision as DNP - Coach's "Decicion" Photographed in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Loyal fans, ever attuned to detail, were quick to notice these discrepancies. Holden Moser, a devoted Lakers supporter, expressed his surprise, remarking, "Like a statue of obviously a great player, you think you would want to put in as much work and make sure you don’t make any mistakes at all on it."

The scrutiny extended beyond the statue itself, with speculation swirling about the accuracy of the scorer’s report from that historic game. However, a signed scorer's report auctioned in 2020 revealed no such errors, prompting questions about the source of the misspellings.

The Lakers organization, known for upholding Kobe's legacy with utmost reverence, swiftly addressed the issue. "We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon," they assured, signaling their commitment to honoring Kobe's memory flawlessly.

Fast forward to today, and the Kobe Bryant statue has been restored to its rightful glory. Renovations were completed Tuesday morning, just in time for the Lakers' final home game against the Golden State Warriors. The statue, a focal point for fans and a symbol of Kobe's enduring legacy, now stands as a testament to the Lakers' unwavering dedication to excellence.

The Kobe Bryant statue restoration was finished this morning outside of https://t.co/RbGGF9YhdO Arena pic.twitter.com/zos90M7zoJ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 9, 2024

As fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of two additional statues honoring Kobe's legacy, one can't help but marvel at the resilience and devotion that continue to define the spirit of the Lakers and their beloved Mamba.