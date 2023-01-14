What are the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the first stunner of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

And, boy, what a stunner it was.

The AFC South champions fell behind 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half before rallying for an unbelievable 31-30 wild card round win at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The miraculous comeback was completed in the final seconds, with Riley Patterson drilling a game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired to send Jacksonville through to the divisional round.

So where does the Jags' triumph rank among the biggest comebacks in NFL postseason history?

What's the biggest comeback in NFL playoff history?

Believe it or not, Jacksonville did not break the record for biggest playoff comeback.

Back in the 1993 AFC wild card round, the Buffalo Bills erased a record-setting 32-point deficit in a 41-38 overtime win against the Houston Oilers. Buffalo fell behind 35-3 early in the third quarter and then reeled off 35 unanswered points to take a 38-35 lead. After Houston forced overtime on a field goal, the Bills won it on a field goal.

The Jags don't own the second-biggest playoff comeback, either, as the Indianapolis Colts pulled off a 28-point comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2014 AFC wild card round. Trailing 38-10 early in the third quarter, Andrew Luck and Co. put up 35 points en route to a 45-44 win. Luck hit T.Y. Hilton for a game-winning 64-yard touchdown to cap off the thrilling comeback victory.

Jacksonville's 27-point comeback ranks third behind Indy's, meaning the three biggest comebacks in postseason history all occurred in the AFC wild card round.

Here's a full look at the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history:

1. Buffalo Bills: 32 points vs. Houston Oilers, 1993 wild card round

2. Indianapolis Colts: 28 points vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 2014 AFC wild card round

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 27 points vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2023 AFC wild card round

4. New England Patriots: 25 points vs. Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl 51

T-5. San Francisco 49ers: 24 points vs. New York Giants, 2003 NFC wild card round

T-5. Kansas City Chiefs: 24 points vs. Houston Texans, 2020 AFC divisional round