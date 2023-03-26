Who Is Favored to Win the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament? Odds for Final Four Teams

Here are the 2023 Final Four odds for men’s NCAA Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s called March Madness for a reason.

The 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament just keeps on delivering with thrilling finishes and astonishing results.

The madness stemming from this year has resulted in one of the more unique Final Four combinations in tournament history.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No. 4 UConn is the highest seed remaining in a field comprising No. 5 Miami (Fl.), No. 5 San Diego State and No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

So, just who is expected to triumph in a Final Four lineup no one saw coming? Let’s take a look:

Who is favored to win the 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament?

With the Final Four now set, the No. 4-seeded Huskies are the favorites to win what would be their fifth title in men’s basketball history. But it’s a close race and the tournament has proved anyone can beat anyone.

Here’s a look at each team’s odds, courtesy of NBC’s betting partner, PointsBet:

No. 4 UConn: -120

No. 5 San Diego State: +350

No. 5 Miami: +500

No. 9 Florida Atlantic: +550

Would Florida Atlantic be the lowest ever seed to win the NCAA Tournament?

Yes, a title for the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls would make them the lowest seed ever to win an NCAA Tournament. The previous record is held by the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats, who achieved the feat in 1985.

How many NCAA men’s basketball titles does UConn have?

The Huskies have four NCAA titles in men’s basketball: 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. A win in 2023 would make it five. They are the only Final Four team in 2023 with a title under their belt.

How many NCAA men’s basketball titles does San Diego State have?

The Aztecs do not have any NCAA men’s basketball titles. The furthest they had reached prior to 2023 was the Sweet 16 in 2014 where they lost to No. 1 Arizona 70-64 as a No. 4 seed.

How many NCAA men’s basketball titles does Miami have?

The Hurricanes do not have any NCAA men’s basketball titles. Their best finish came in 2022 when they were eliminated by No. 1 Kansas 76-50 in the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed.

How many NCAA men’s basketball titles does Florida Atlantic have?

The Owls do not have any NCAA men’s basketball titles. They didn’t even have any tournament wins prior to 2023 as their lone appearance came in 2002, where they were eliminated by No. 2 Alabama 86-78 in the first round as a No. 15 seed.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.