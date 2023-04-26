Why Is Ex-Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Still Playing Football?

Why is Aaron Rodgers still playing football? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This past offseason was murky for once Packers, now Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Similar to the previous offseason, questions about his future weighed on him. The result of the offseason before – signing a historically lucrative three-year $150 million extension with the Packers. This offseason, it was earning a trade from the Packers to the Jets to take on a new venture.

Before the conclusion of an everlasting, arduous offseason for Rodgers, was a darkness retreat to help him figure out the next steps. At one point, Rodgers said himself he was 90 percent certain about retirement, and walking away from the game of football. In the end, however, he chose football. And he chose the Jets as the next chapter in his first-ballot Hall of Fame book.

But still, nearing 40 years old, having proven to the NFL world he's one of the greatest to play the game, why is he still playing?

"It's joy. You gotta have fun with what you're doing," Rodgers said. "If you're not enjoying it, I think it's time to do something else. The opportunity to work with Nathaniel [Hackett] again, to work with Robert [Saleh], to be around Joe [Douglas], to be around the Johnsons and the vision they have for the team. I think the excitement of a new chapter has really been fueling my offseason workouts."

"To be a part of something special is what brings you back," Rodgers said.

The Jets do have something special in place for Rodgers. Unlike the Packers, they finished second in defense last season, allowing under 19 points per contest to their opponents. They have talent on the offensive side, by way of one of the league's better offensive lines and weapons Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman.

Sure, Rodgers might have ulterior motives relating to his career. He only has one Super Bowl and one conference championship to his name. While he has all the individual accolades in the world – including four league MVPs – he doesn't have the rings to stand with the greats of Brady, Montana, Manning, etc.

He mentioned the Jets' lone Lombardi trophy was starting to look lonely in their building during the press conference.

Along with the tantalizing offensive and defensive pieces the Jets already owned before he arrived in New York, they have the personnel to attract Rodgers, too. He couldn't help but mention Hackett, in the above quote and separate from this answer. He sang praise for Hackett individually, calling him a "big reason" for him becoming a Jet.

"A big reason I'm here, I gotta mention, is Nathaniel Hackett, who is here," Rodgers said. "Hack and I became really close friends for three years in Green Bay. I love him like a brother. And I believe in him. And I'm really happy to be back working with him."

All in all, the Jets set the table for him, and he sat down to eat. They brought in all the right pieces and personnel and gave him the chance to rejuvenate his career in the biggest sports market in the country.

Thankfully, he's on the other side of the country, in a different conference, far away from the Chicago Bears. Now that Rodgers has departed the NFC North, it's time for the Bears to strike while they have an opportunity.

