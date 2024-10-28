Will Shohei Ohtani play in Game 3 of the World Series for the Dodgers? Here are the latest updates on his injury

Dodger Stadium fell silent and held its collective breath during the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

Dodgers’ superstar, and frontrunner for the National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, appeared to injure his left shoulder attempting to steal base. As he lay motionless on the diamond, grabbing at his left arm, trainers, interpreters, and manager Dave Roberts ran out of the dugout.

Some alternate angles of Ohtani's slide into 2nd, which caused him to leave the field with a trainer. pic.twitter.com/ernIZ5zsXC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2024

Ohtani left the game and immediately went back to the clubhouse. Within minutes of the final out being recorded, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the series, Ohtani was spotted by NBC LA leaving the stadium where he likely underwent further testing and imaging.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Shohei Ohtani just left the locker room and appeared to leave the ballpark just minutes after the game ended. #Dodgers #WorldSeries — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 27, 2024

After the game, concern was everywhere as the world waited to see the severity of Ohtani’s injury and whether or not he would be available for Game 3 of the series on Monday night in New York.

While Yankees fans celebrated the injury, Dodgers fans cried and collectively tried to calm each other’s worst fears.

Well fear not Dodgers Nation, those fears should be assuaged come Monday as sources tell NBC LA that not only is Ohtani feeling significantly better the day following Game 2, but is expected to start and leadoff in Game 3 against the Yankees.

Piling on here, but just got to Yankee Stadium and heard from a source with the #Dodgers that Shohei Ohtani is doing “remarkably well” today and COULD be in the starting lineup batting lead off tomorrow for Game 3, but a final decision has not been made yet. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 27, 2024

Ohtani’s availability was the central question on every one’s mind during the Dodgers workout at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who addressed the media earlier in the day, provided insight into Ohtani’s progress.

“Shohei’s feeling good this morning, range of motion, strength,” Roberts said. “He’ll be at the ballpark here in the next 30 minutes, going to go through the workout.”

Roberts confirmed that Ohtani underwent further testing on Saturday night and Sunday morning. He flew to New York City separately from the team, and arrived at Yankee Stadium later in the evening where he received treatment on the shoulder and took some dry swings in the batting cage.

“Taking swings off the tee, batting practice in the cage—that’s going to be telling,” Roberts added. “If he feels good enough to go, then I see no reason why he wouldn’t be in there.” With an even-handed approach, Roberts assured reporters that, should Ohtani play, the risk of aggravating the injury would be minimal, as it is his back shoulder—a spot less likely to compromise his swing mechanics compared to a front shoulder injury.

Roberts acknowledged that Ohtani’s pain tolerance will be a crucial factor, but the manager is confident that Ohtani will be back in the lineup, given the positive reports he’s received from the training staff.

“My expectation is that he will play,” said Roberts.

After taking a few dry swings in the cage, Ohtani was reportedly pain-free, giving hope that he might be ready to step back into the batter’s box on Monday. He’s expected to see live pitches in the batting cage before Game 3 in order to ensure his shoulder will hold up under the pressure of live pitches.

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani arrived at Yankee Stadium and took some dry swings in the cage and didn’t feel any pain. He then got treatment. He’s expected to be in the lineup tomorrow but will take more swings in the cage at some point. #Dodgers #WorldSeries — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 27, 2024

Even if Ohtani does suit up for Game 3, it’s clear that his injury will be closely monitored throughout the game and for the remainder of the series.

Roberts likened the injury to what former Dodgers’ outfielder Cody Bellinger suffered while celebrating a go-ahead home run with teammate Kiké Hernandez in Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. Bellinger’s right shoulder popped out and was popped back into place. He returned for the World Series, where he homered again in a Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

At the time, Bellinger told NBC LA that playing in that World Series was about pain tolerance. His shoulder bothered him, but he was able to manage the discomfort and continue to play six more games until the Dodgers won the championship.

Just as Bellinger’s grit led the Dodgers to a title, Ohtani’s determination could become a pivotal factor in this year’s championship run. The Dodgers are already up 2-0 in the series, and with Walker Buehler scheduled to pitch Game 3, Roberts is confident that they are in good hands on the mound, regardless of Ohtani’s final call. “Walker’s a big game pitcher, and every game in the World Series is a big game,” Roberts commented.

As for Ohtani, his sights are firmly set on that batter’s box. Even at less than full strength, his presence alone will alter how Yankees pitchers approach their game plan. Schmidt, who is expected to start for New York, will be forced to consider that a half-speed Ohtani can still deliver a game-changing moment.

For Dodgers fans, the hope is simple: that Game 3 will see their MVP back in action, his shoulder pain-free and his bat as potent as ever. With the Dodgers on the verge of a commanding series lead, Ohtani’s return could be the spark that ignites a championship finish.

“You can’t replace a Shohei Ohtani,” said Dodgers’ catcher Austin Barnes. “What he does with our lineup, he makes it really difficult on the other team. Whether he’s in there or not, we still expect to win the game. Hopefully, Sho can be out there and help us win.”

Whether he plays or not, Ohtani's journey through this injury already exemplifies the resilience and strength that’s made him a legend in Los Angeles and beyond.