Building the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup ultimate footballer

No one player can be perfect, but that’s what makes soccer a riveting sport.

Whereas a defender may be blessed with improbable strength and endurance, they may not possess elite speed or agility. Or if a midfielder is a manipulative passer who can exploit the tightest of angles, they may not be the most clinical in front of goal.

But that makes combining some of the best players’ traits an entertaining exercise, as you’d get to build the ultimate footballer.

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicking off on July 20, these five stars competing in the tournament will form the foundation of the ultimate footballer by analyzing their head (IQ, heading), torso (agility), legs (speed), right foot and left foot.

Build your ultimate player and see how it rates:

After you build your player, you can see the best traits we rated for each player below.

Sam Kerr, Australia

Best trait: The best players thrive in tight spaces, and Kerr is a prime definition of that with her elite agility and ball control. She’s arguably the best women’s footballer in present time for a reason, and the 29-year-old will look to represent her co-host nation in a positive manner.

Alexia Putellas, Spain

Best trait: Knee injuries may have derailed her form the last few seasons, but Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or Feminin winner, arguably has the best left foot in the game. Whether it’s used for scoring goals, delivering assists or accumulating passes in midfield, the Spaniard will hope to remind everyone just how skillful she is.

Sophia Smith, USA

Best trait: As the saying goes, speed kills. And Smith has speed. The American forward may just be 22 going into the World Cup, but she possesses extraordinary pace and talents at a young age and could provide the fresh legs the USWNT will need to achieve a rare three-peat.

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Best trait: Hegerberg arguably is the best pure scorer in the game, as her right foot is a cut above the rest thanks to elite finishing, ball striking and ball control in tight spaces. She’ll look to take Norway far in the tournament with her goal-scoring prowess, and that’s before delving into her left-footed and aerial abilities.

Wendie Renard, France

Best trait: Good luck getting past Renard as a forward. The 6-foot-2 center back is a brute force on the pitch, and she optimizes her head to illustrate timely clearances, defensive awareness and, even more luxurious for her position, goals. She’s scored 34 in 144 caps with France and will be a two-way threat for teams to worry about.

