Denmark-Tunisia Clash Ends in First Scoreless Draw of 2022 World Cup

With this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar underway, Day 3 brought a shocking upset and the first goalless draw of the tournament.

Denmark faced off against Tunisia in a Group D clash that ended in a 0-0 score at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. Both teams collected a point in their opening match.

Denmark entered this match as the favorites to defeat Tunisia, but the Carthage Eagles showed great intensity throughout the first half on the pitch. They even came close to taking an early 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute of the match when Tunisia's Issam Jebali scored a goal past Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel, unfortunately, the goal was eventually ruled offside.

Denmark regained control in the second half – which allowed them to create a few threatening opportunities – but all of their efforts were denied by Tunisia's goalkeeper and defenders.

One of the most defining moments came in the second half when a save from Tunisia's Ayem Dahmen prevented Denmark from scoring a goal that would've broken the nil-nil tie.

This game also marked Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen's major tournament return. Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland and in today's game, he played 90 minutes.

Now both Denmark and Tunisia will look to add points to their tally in their final two games in Group D. Tunisia will battle it out against Australia on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. ET, followed by Denmark facing France at 11 a.m. ET.