France Beats Morocco 2-0, Advances to World Cup Final vs. Argentina

France is one step closer to repeating.

Les Bleus topped Morocco 2-0 in their 2022 FIFA World semifinal matchup on Wednesday to advance to the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Theo Hernandez quickly opened the scoring in the fifth minute for France when he got on the end of a Kylian Mbappe deflected effort.

Morocco sustained heavy pressure all throughout the game but just didn't have the final touch in them to get past Hugo Lloris.

The Atlas Lions' best try was perhaps Jawad El Yamiq's bicycle attempt just before the first half ended, which just bruised the bar and stayed out.

France continued to play the transition game in the second half, and attacking substitutes changed the game. Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani each caused havoc on the left and right flanks, respectively, with the latter tapping home another Mbappe shot that was deflected in the 79th minute.

France will now try to be the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to repeat as World Cup champions, but they'll need to stop Messi and Co. in their quest to give La Pulga his first ever title in the quadrennial tournament.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).