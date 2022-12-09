The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show.

Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.

Now, all eyes are on the starting positions in Portugal after Goncalo Ramos was put in the starting spot for Cristiano Ronaldo, and the 21-year-old center-forward did not disappoint – he grabbed the first hat trick in Qatar after scoring three goals against the Swiss.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Ronaldo was brought in during the second half and scored a goal that was ruled offsides.

So with the quarterfinals match now set, will Portugal move one step closer and hand Morocco its first loss in Qatar or will the African nation continue its dominance and punch its ticket to the semifinals? Here is everything to know for Morocco and Portugal’s quarterfinal clash:

When is Morocco vs. Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Morocco and Portugal will face off on Saturday, Dec. 10.

What time is Morocco vs. Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

How to watch Morocco vs. Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Morocco vs. Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app, or Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Morocco vs. Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the biggest name on the Portugal roster but a young 21-year-old center forward named Goncalo Ramos has taken center stage. Ramos completed the first hat trick in this year's FIFA World Cup when he scored three goals for Portugal to help eliminate Switzerland from contention.

For Morocco, Yassine Bounou - spelled Bono on his jersey - has been a key defensive player for his nation. The Atlas Lions have reached the last eight of a World Cup for the first time in their history and it's mostly because of the Moroccan goalkeeper.

Alongside Bounou is Romain Saiss, who has also been a key player for Morocco. Saiss has produced sensational performances at center-back across his four games in Qatar.

Who will the winner of the Morocco-Portugal match play in the semifinals?

The winner of Morocco-Portugal will face the winner of England-France on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET.

Portugal and France have a known rivalry called the Battle of the Vineyards. The two nations have met 28 times but only once in the World Cup, which was in 2006 with France taking the 1-0 victory. Morocco, on the other hand, has played only one World Cup match against England and has never played against France.