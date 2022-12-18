Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina

Mbappe scored two goals in a two-minute span

By Sanjesh Singh

Mbappe
France's superstar has got them level.

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday.

The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn't stop the power on the hit.

Then just a minute later, Mbappe drilled another thunderous strike while falling to tie the game at two apiece.

Kingsley Coman dispossessed Lionel Messi at the halfway line, then Marcus Thuram and Mbappe played one-two passes to set up the goal.

Messi had scored the opening goal via penalty in the 23rd minute before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina's lead in the 36th minute.

