A ‘Storyliving by Disney' Community to Rise in Rancho Mirage

By Alysia Gray Painter

Living the Disney life, through and through?

So many enthusiasts, including ardent Mickey Mouse mavens who visit the theme parks each week, to those fans who regularly enjoy the company's famous films, understand what that means.

Enchantment is a major ingredient woven through this lifestyle, and optimism, too, and, yes, an appreciation for that particular elegant efficiency that Walt Disney took so much pride in, a feature that helped Disneyland park to become synonymous with a special day out for a family.

Now those qualities will find a new and literal home, near Palm Springs, when Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney' residential community, opens down the road.

The Walt Disney Company unveiled several renderings for the master-planned community on Feb. 16, 2022, and photographs, too, giving potential future residents a look at what the well-appointed, activity-centered neighborhoods will hold.

The company is looking to build Storyliving by Disney communities in other locations, but Rancho Mirage, which is only a couple of hours from The Happiest Place on Earth, is set to be the first.

Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, will open in Rancho Mirage in California, with a prospective debut date to be announced.
The "vibrant new neighborhoods" will be "infused with the company's special brand of magic," shared Disney in a statement.
Rancho Mirage was chosen, in part, due to the company's history with the desert destination. Walt Disney owned a home in the beautiful city, and would often visit the area as an inspirational getaway as he was dreaming up Disneyland and other major projects.
Features like stylish clubhouses will be central to Cotino, and all Storytelling by Disney communities.
"At each location, including some neighborhoods for residents ages 55+, Disney Cast Members trained in the company’s legendary guest service will operate the community association," the statement revealed.
"Through a club membership, Disney will also provide access to curated experiences," shared the company.
Those interests may include "... wellness programming; entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes; philanthropic endeavors; seminars and much more."
"Disney Imagineers are exploring the richness of each local region to inspire the theme of Storyliving by Disney communities," said Michael Hundgen, executive producer, Walt Disney Imagineering. "Distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage and create the next incredible chapter of their story."
"For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world," said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving."
"We can't wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest." For more information on Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney residential community, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.

DisneyCoachella ValleyRancho MirageDevelopmentDesert Resorts

