Admire Treasures From the Betty White Estate

Remembering Betty White's incredible efforts on behalf of animals, her acclaimed appearances at the Rose Parade and other newsmaking events, her perfect timing in "The Golden Girls" and other hit series, and the effervescent joy she brought to absolutely everything she did?

Fans have been doing so, with reverence and affection, since the performer passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at age 99.

Now many people will have a new way to connect with Ms. White's legacy, and pay tribute to all the good she brought to her memorable roles, the entertainment industry, and the wider world.

"Property from the Life and Career of Betty White," an exhibition and auction, was announced earlier in April 2022. But before the 1,500-plus items can be exhibited and then auctioned at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills in September, the collection will make stops in Chile and Ireland.

If you can't see the collection in person, you can soon admire the pieces online at the Julien's site. And ordering a catalog detailing the items in the auction? Here's information on how to procure this limited edition.

Scroll on to see just a few of the fabulous articles that were owned by Ms. White, including awards, scripts, dresses, and decorative pieces, as well as a few beautiful needlepoint works made by the actor.