Admire Treasures From the Betty White Estate

By Alysia Gray Painter

Remembering Betty White's incredible efforts on behalf of animals, her acclaimed appearances at the Rose Parade and other newsmaking events, her perfect timing in "The Golden Girls" and other hit series, and the effervescent joy she brought to absolutely everything she did?

Fans have been doing so, with reverence and affection, since the performer passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at age 99.

Now many people will have a new way to connect with Ms. White's legacy, and pay tribute to all the good she brought to her memorable roles, the entertainment industry, and the wider world.

"Property from the Life and Career of Betty White," an exhibition and auction, was announced earlier in April 2022. But before the 1,500-plus items can be exhibited and then auctioned at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills in September, the collection will make stops in Chile and Ireland.

If you can't see the collection in person, you can soon admire the pieces online at the Julien's site. And ordering a catalog detailing the items in the auction? Here's information on how to procure this limited edition.

Scroll on to see just a few of the fabulous articles that were owned by Ms. White, including awards, scripts, dresses, and decorative pieces, as well as a few beautiful needlepoint works made by the actor.

16 photos
1/16
Julien's Auctions
"Property from the Life and Career of Betty White" will go to auction in Beverly Hills on Sept. 23, 24, and 25, 2022.
2/16
The Golden Girls (Touchstone Television, 1985-92) pilot first draft script. The script's estimates are $3000-$5000.
3/16
A photograph of Ms. White embracing a lion.
4/16
An orange needlepoint director's chair decorated with owls and reading "Allen" on the seat back; made by Betty White for her husband Allen Ludden.
5/16
A large and beautiful decorative needlepoint wall hanging of exotic birds and butterflies which includes a photograph of White sitting while working on this needlepoint
6/16
A 2015 People’s Choice Award for "Favorite Icon"
7/16
An original painting by Koko the Gorilla
8/16
A silky lavender dress with artistic white dots worn by White in 1986 publicity images for The Golden Girls and seen on the DVD cover of "Betty White: First Lady of Television."
9/16
A silver Tiffany & Co. square clock, gifted to Betty White for being the "KNX Newsradio Woman of the Year" in 1984
10/16
A vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch with brilliant diamond and blue sapphire details, seen in photographs of White wearing on multiple occasions.
11/16
An engraved, 14-karat solid gold Adams watch owned and worn by Betty White engraved: "T.C.W. 12-25-40," the initials of Tess White, Betty White's mother, and seen in photographs of White wearing the watch in the early days of her career.
12/16
A ticket to a 1977 taping of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
13/16
Betty White's original director chair from "The Golden Girls" set.
14/16
An apricot gown worn by Betty White to the 27th annual "Patsy Awards" in 1977 and the 1986 "People's Choice Awards."
15/16
A vintage turquoise silk chiffon gown worn by White at curtain call for the "Critic's Choice" play in 1962 at the Lakewood theatre in Maine, where she starred with her future husband, Allen Ludden.
16/16
Details about the items in the collection, as well as ordering a catalog, can be found on the Julien's Auctions site. "Property from the Life and Career of Betty White" will go to auction from Sept. 23-25, 2022 in Beverly Hills.

This article tagged under:

Betty WhiteBeverly Hillsauction

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Dozens Rally in Support of Johnny Depp Amid Libel Case
Photos: Dozens Rally in Support of Johnny Depp Amid Libel Case
Photos: Dodgers Opening Day 2022 at Coors Field in Colorado
Photos: Dodgers Opening Day 2022 at Coors Field in Colorado
Swoon Over Montana Avenue's Magical Trees
Swoon Over Montana Avenue's Magical Trees
Photos: The Rams' Aaron Donald is Selling His Lavish Calabasas Mansion for $6.2M
Photos: The Rams' Aaron Donald is Selling His Lavish Calabasas Mansion for $6.2M
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us