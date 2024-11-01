Thousands of cosplayers will alight in the Crown City for ‘Anime Pasadena'

What to Know Anime Pasadena

Nov. 2 and 3, 2024

Pasadena Convention Center

$41.64 one-day pass; $58.20 weekend pass

The 2023 version of Anime Pasadena, the pop culture convention's fifth outing, was seriously huge: Thousands of guests, many wearing incredible cosplay ensembles, visited the Pasadena Convention Center over two event-packed days.

It's now time to return to the Crown City for the 2024 expo, which will take place Nov. 2 and 3.

Take a look back at earlier gatherings now and learn more about the popular event, which will again welcome major anime actors, artists, and fans.

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena Anime Pasadena 2024 will unfurl at the Pasadena Convention Center over the first weekend of November.

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena Shopping is always a major component at Anime Pasadena; Hanami Hobby Shop, Samurai West, and Anime Creations are all on the lengthy 2024 vendor list.

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena Meeting favorite artists and writers is a fan favorite.

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena Fun photo opportunities of abound inside the convention halls and beyond the doors, too.

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena The adult Cosplay Contest is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. while the Cosplay Contest for kids will happen Nov. 3 at 5 o'clock.