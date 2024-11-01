Thousands of cosplayers will alight in the Crown City for ‘Anime Pasadena'

What to Know
- Anime Pasadena
- Nov. 2 and 3, 2024
- Pasadena Convention Center
- $41.64 one-day pass; $58.20 weekend pass
The 2023 version of Anime Pasadena, the pop culture convention's fifth outing, was seriously huge: Thousands of guests, many wearing incredible cosplay ensembles, visited the Pasadena Convention Center over two event-packed days.
It's now time to return to the Crown City for the 2024 expo, which will take place Nov. 2 and 3.
Take a look back at earlier gatherings now and learn more about the popular event, which will again welcome major anime actors, artists, and fans.
