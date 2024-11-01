Pasadena

Thousands of cosplayers will alight in the Crown City for ‘Anime Pasadena'

The huge expo will feature panels, shopping, and a pair of cosplay contests.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena

What to Know

  • Anime Pasadena
  • Nov. 2 and 3, 2024
  • Pasadena Convention Center
  • $41.64 one-day pass; $58.20 weekend pass

The 2023 version of Anime Pasadena, the pop culture convention's fifth outing, was seriously huge: Thousands of guests, many wearing incredible cosplay ensembles, visited the Pasadena Convention Center over two event-packed days.

It's now time to return to the Crown City for the 2024 expo, which will take place Nov. 2 and 3.

Take a look back at earlier gatherings now and learn more about the popular event, which will again welcome major anime actors, artists, and fans.

Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena
Anime Pasadena 2024 will unfurl at the Pasadena Convention Center over the first weekend of November.
Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena
Shopping is always a major component at Anime Pasadena; Hanami Hobby Shop, Samurai West, and Anime Creations are all on the lengthy 2024 vendor list.
Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena
Meeting favorite artists and writers is a fan favorite.
Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena
Fun photo opportunities of abound inside the convention halls and beyond the doors, too.
Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena
The adult Cosplay Contest is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. while the Cosplay Contest for kids will happen Nov. 3 at 5 o'clock.
Jamie Pham for Visit Pasadena
A one-day pass is $41.64; purchase yours through the Anime Pasadena site now.

