Baby Meerkats Debut at LA Zoo

Calling newly born meerkats "meerkittens"?

Well... they are actually pups, but we understand the desire to label them as kittens or an equally adorable word.

Meerkittens, meerpups, or meercuties: A quartet of tiny fluffsters was born on May 30 at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, meaning there are now eight meerkats in the mob (that's the word for a group of meerkattery).

Take a look now at these inquisitive youngsters, learn a bit more about their world, find out about the zoo's reopening, and decide how hard your own heartstrings are about to be tugged...