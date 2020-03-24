Bask, From Home, in the Wildflowers of Irvine Ranch

By Alysia Gray Painter

We're staying at home, yes, but that doesn't mean we can't check in, via social media, on the bursting blossoms currently flowering-up the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks.

And to give our #StayatHome period plenty of natural beauty, the team behind the Orange County destination is staging a sunshine-filled, fresh-of-air Wildflower Takeover on social media, through March 27.

A trio of blossoms will be in the spotlight each weekday, and at-home flower fans can learn more about the native species that fill the peaceful place, including Chocolate Lilies and Narrow Leaf Southern Monkeyflowers.

Tune in on Facebook, all week long, to "meet" the petal-filled icons of this splendid Orange County treasure.

3 photos
1/3
Irvine Ranch Conservancy
Something grateful and glorious: Wildflowers are bursting this late March, and we can still see them from our couches. Irvine Ranch Conservancy is sharing the sights with fans all week long, through March 27.
2/3
Irvine Ranch Conservancy
"OC's only National Natural Landmark" is also home to the Native Seed Farm.
3/3
Irvine Ranch Conservancy
Be sure to fold some flower joy into your world, via your nearest screen, during our #StayatHome time.

This article tagged under:

Nature

