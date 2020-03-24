Bask, From Home, in the Wildflowers of Irvine Ranch

We're staying at home, yes, but that doesn't mean we can't check in, via social media, on the bursting blossoms currently flowering-up the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks.

And to give our #StayatHome period plenty of natural beauty, the team behind the Orange County destination is staging a sunshine-filled, fresh-of-air Wildflower Takeover on social media, through March 27.

A trio of blossoms will be in the spotlight each weekday, and at-home flower fans can learn more about the native species that fill the peaceful place, including Chocolate Lilies and Narrow Leaf Southern Monkeyflowers.

Tune in on Facebook, all week long, to "meet" the petal-filled icons of this splendid Orange County treasure.