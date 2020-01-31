Click With Brick Art at the California Science Center
By Alysia Gray Painter •
Sculptures? They're often made of clay. Paintings? Look for elegant oils and watercolors to be layered around the canvas.
Other works of art? A host of interesting materials can be employed, from stone to celluloid to paper to fabric.
But finding a piece that is fully comprised of clickable bricks is rather a rarer thing, unless you're strolling through "The Art of the Brick." The on-the-road exhibition will call upon Southern California at the end of February, giving LEGO lovers and all fans of creative construction a chance to, well, think outside the brick.
Some of the pieces you can expect to see in the show? See below, brick buffs.