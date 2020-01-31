Click With Brick Art at the California Science Center

Sculptures? They're often made of clay. Paintings? Look for elegant oils and watercolors to be layered around the canvas.

Other works of art? A host of interesting materials can be employed, from stone to celluloid to paper to fabric.

But finding a piece that is fully comprised of clickable bricks is rather a rarer thing, unless you're strolling through "The Art of the Brick." The on-the-road exhibition will call upon Southern California at the end of February, giving LEGO lovers and all fans of creative construction a chance to, well, think outside the brick.

Some of the pieces you can expect to see in the show? See below, brick buffs.