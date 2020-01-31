Click With Brick Art at the California Science Center

By Alysia Gray Painter

Sculptures? They're often made of clay. Paintings? Look for elegant oils and watercolors to be layered around the canvas.

Other works of art? A host of interesting materials can be employed, from stone to celluloid to paper to fabric.

But finding a piece that is fully comprised of clickable bricks is rather a rarer thing, unless you're strolling through "The Art of the Brick." The on-the-road exhibition will call upon Southern California at the end of February, giving LEGO lovers and all fans of creative construction a chance to, well, think outside the brick.

Some of the pieces you can expect to see in the show? See below, brick buffs.

"The Art of the Brick" will open at the California Science Center on Feb. 28, 2020.
Guests at the exhibition can expect to see 100+ sculptures.
The artist behind these blocky and beautiful artworks is Nathan Sawaya.
You won't be required to count all of the bricks on view in the exhibit, but do turn this astounding number over in your head: Over a million bricks were used.
Original pieces, as well as tributes to famous paintings, are part of the collection.
This marvelous Moai stands at over 7 feet.
Look also for nine brick-building opportunities at the show, in "The Science of the Brick" area.
Tickets for "The Art of the Brick" are on sale now. An adult general admission? It's $19.75, though there are options to combine your visit with an IMAX screening, too. Review all of your entry choices, brickly, we mean quickly, at the California Science Center site.

