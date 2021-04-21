Cosmic: 400+ Film Treasures to Land at a Mega Auction

By Alysia Gray Painter

Spying Predator or a Xenomorph on the silver screen?

You're already setting yourself up for some intense feelings, and some big reactions, and the sort of sweat-inducing, brain-racing responses that frightful film characters can so successfully deliver.

But what if Predator or a Xenomorph was actually standing in your living room? What if you woke up each day to spy these space-fantastical figures adding intensity to your own home?

That could happen, for serious fans of the "Predator" and "Alien" franchises, when the Hollywood Legends & Luminaries and Hollywood Sci-fi, Action, Fantasy and More auction lands its ship at Julien's Auctions on April 29.

The mega auction is part of a two-day event, which begins on April 28 with the props, costumes, and items in the Hollywood Legends & Luminaries auction.

Day 1 of the major Beverly Hills-based event, which will boast an online dimension, too?

Prepare for "... property from Golden Age to the Modern Era of Hollywood including Marilyn Monroe, Doris Day, Greta Garbo, Hugh Hefner, a collection from the master of Hollywood glamour photography, George Hurrell, and more."

On the second day of the spectacular? The genre flicks make their cinematic stand, with a wand seen in a Harry Potter film, costumes from the "Batman" franchise, and more on the block.

A thrilling reveal from Julien's Auctions? "One of the headline-making highlights will be the rising of an extremely rare and mysterious full-size prototype Xenomorph costume designed by the Academy Award-winning and revered surrealist artist and sculptor, H.R. Giger, from the 1979 seminal sci-fi horror classic, 'Alien.'"

"It will be exhibited for the first time in history on the official 'Alien Day' (April 26) before being sold by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills later in the week."

Hop in your own craft and cruise by some of the ultra-cool items set for the late-April auction now...

15 photos
1/15
An original translucent prototype Xenomorph costume (known as "Big Chap") designed by the surrealist artist and sculptor H.R. Giger for Ridley Scott's Alien (Twentieth Century Fox, 1979). The low estimate is set at $40,000.
2/15
A pair of original, screenused 'scissorhand' wardrobe glove props, worn by actor Johnny Depp as the central character in the American horror, fantasy & romance cult classic motion picture Edward Scissorhands (Twentieth Century Fox, 1990) directed by film auteur Tim Burton. Custom made for and worn on screen by actor Johnny Depp in his memorable & beloved role as the misunderstood outcast Edward Scissorhands an unfinished, artificial humanoid created by the character known only as "The Inventor" (portrayed by actor Vincent Price in his final film role.) The low estimate is set at $30,000.
3/15
An original prototype costume created for Jim Carrey as The Riddler in the film Batman Forever (Warner Brothers, 1995). The inner collar bears the annotation "Jim Carrey #2" handwritten in ink. The low estimate is $20,000.
4/15
A Michael Hoban, North Beach Leather brand vest signed on the back in green marker, "Sylvester Stallone — Cliffhanger." The low estimate is $8,000.
5/15
An original costume (pants, tank-top, jacket, combat boots) film worn by Sigourney Weaver as the classic character Ripley from the Jean-Pierre Jeunet sci-fi film "Alien: Resurrection" Brandywine Productions, 1997). Note: The synthetic material of the pants is sticky and shedding due to age. The low estimate is $10,000.
6/15
An oversized wooden carnival-style hammer from the production of the Jim Carrey film "The Mask" (New Line Cinema, 1994) produced for the scene in which Carrey, as Stanley Ipkiss morphed into the his alter ego the Mask, smashes an annoying animated alarm clock that threatens to wake up his cantankerous landlady, Mrs. Peenman. The low estimate is $3,000.
7/15
An ornate 17th-century style ensemble film worn by Leonardo DiCaprio as King Louis XIV / Philippe in the Randall Wallace period film "The Man in the Iron Mask" (United Artists, 1998). The low estimate is $10,000.
8/15
An original pair of Nike brand Air Jordan 2 sneakers worn by Bill Murray in the Michael Jordan sports film "Space Jam" (Warner Brothers, 1996) during the scene where Murray joins the final basketball game and makes the crucial pass to Jordan for the game-winning shot. The low estimate is $5,000.
9/15
An original cast resin wand with steel core produced for Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic character Harry Potter in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." The low estimate starts at $8,000.
10/15
A cowl film-worn by Michelle Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle and Catwoman in the climatic final scenes of Tim Burton's "Batman Returns' (Warner Bros., 1992). The low estimate is $8,000.
11/15
An original Batman cowl made for and worn by George Clooney as Batman in "Batman & Robin" (Warner Bros., 1997). The iconic cowl is made of foam rubber and is marked "GC". The low estimate is $10,000.
12/15
A prototype FBI badge and credentials produced for Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in the classic Jonathan Demme, Oscar-winning film "Silence of the Lambs" (Strong Heart/Demme Productions, 1991). The low estimate is $5,000.
13/15
An NYPD badge with photo ID credentials made for the character of John McClane, portrayed by Bruce Willis in "Die Hard" (20th Century Fox, 1988). The low estimate is $5,000.
14/15
An original foam latex costume suit produced for Ian Whyte as the lead Alien character “Scar” in the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed film "Alien vs. Predator"
(Twentieth Century Fox, 2004).
15/15
The Hollywood Legends & Luminaries and Hollywood Sci-fi, Action, Fantasy and More auction features props and costumes from "Alien," "Silence of the Lambs," and "The Mask," too. Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills is presenting the two-day extravaganza on April 28 and 29, 2021.

