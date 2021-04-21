Cosmic: 400+ Film Treasures to Land at a Mega Auction

Spying Predator or a Xenomorph on the silver screen?

You're already setting yourself up for some intense feelings, and some big reactions, and the sort of sweat-inducing, brain-racing responses that frightful film characters can so successfully deliver.

But what if Predator or a Xenomorph was actually standing in your living room? What if you woke up each day to spy these space-fantastical figures adding intensity to your own home?

That could happen, for serious fans of the "Predator" and "Alien" franchises, when the Hollywood Legends & Luminaries and Hollywood Sci-fi, Action, Fantasy and More auction lands its ship at Julien's Auctions on April 29.

The mega auction is part of a two-day event, which begins on April 28 with the props, costumes, and items in the Hollywood Legends & Luminaries auction.

Day 1 of the major Beverly Hills-based event, which will boast an online dimension, too?

Prepare for "... property from Golden Age to the Modern Era of Hollywood including Marilyn Monroe, Doris Day, Greta Garbo, Hugh Hefner, a collection from the master of Hollywood glamour photography, George Hurrell, and more."

On the second day of the spectacular? The genre flicks make their cinematic stand, with a wand seen in a Harry Potter film, costumes from the "Batman" franchise, and more on the block.

A thrilling reveal from Julien's Auctions? "One of the headline-making highlights will be the rising of an extremely rare and mysterious full-size prototype Xenomorph costume designed by the Academy Award-winning and revered surrealist artist and sculptor, H.R. Giger, from the 1979 seminal sci-fi horror classic, 'Alien.'"

"It will be exhibited for the first time in history on the official 'Alien Day' (April 26) before being sold by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills later in the week."

Hop in your own craft and cruise by some of the ultra-cool items set for the late-April auction now...