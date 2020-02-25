Disney California Food & Wine Fest Is About Fun Dining

You can grab a fast snack or savor a fine gourmet meal, but truth? Those appetizing events rarely happen at the same time. But there is a happening, one that sizzles over several appetizing weeks, that takes both of those disparate ideas and weaves them into one wonderful, sup-around spectacular.

Is it fine dining or fun dining? Well, both.

It's Disney California Food & Wine Festival, and it returns to Disney California Adventure from Feb. 28 through April 21, 2020.

A number of fancier foodstuffs, the kind of cuisines you might find at a multi-hour dinner, have found their way into more casual, eat-on-the-go goodies. A posh beef tenderloin can be found at the fest in slider form, oh yum, while the cream puff, complete with mousse, pops up in a pop-in-your-mouth treat.

Ready to find your way to all of the goodies pictured below? Begin planning, then begin to make your way to a dining-delicious day at the Anaheim theme park.