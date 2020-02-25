Disney California Food & Wine Fest Is About Fun Dining

By Alysia Gray Painter

You can grab a fast snack or savor a fine gourmet meal, but truth? Those appetizing events rarely happen at the same time. But there is a happening, one that sizzles over several appetizing weeks, that takes both of those disparate ideas and weaves them into one wonderful, sup-around spectacular.

Is it fine dining or fun dining? Well, both.

It's Disney California Food & Wine Festival, and it returns to Disney California Adventure from Feb. 28 through April 21, 2020.

A number of fancier foodstuffs, the kind of cuisines you might find at a multi-hour dinner, have found their way into more casual, eat-on-the-go goodies. A posh beef tenderloin can be found at the fest in slider form, oh yum, while the cream puff, complete with mousse, pops up in a pop-in-your-mouth treat.

Ready to find your way to all of the goodies pictured below? Begin planning, then begin to make your way to a dining-delicious day at the Anaheim theme park.

16 photos
1/16
Disney California Food & Wine Festival takes place Feb. 28 – April 21, 2020. Guests will enjoy unforgettable California-inspired cuisine and specialty beverages, along with cooking demonstrations, seminars, music, hands-on entertainment and more.
2/16
French onion grilled beef tenderloin slider topped with Gruyère cheese sauce and caramelized onions, on an onion roll. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
3/16
Carbonara garlic mac & cheese with Nueske’s® bacon with white cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Nueske’s® bacon, parmesan and red pepper panko crumbs. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
4/16
Berry mule with vodka, strawberry, Simply Watermelon®, house-made rhubarb juice and ginger beer. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
5/16
Brisket slider – shredded, smoked BBQ brisket piled on slider buns with apple slaw and pickle, served with french fries. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
6/16
Petite Impossible™ burger with guac and pepper jack cheese topped with melted pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole and tomato, on a toasted mini brioche bun. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
7/16
Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – Road Trip Mimosa Trio: Pacific mimosa – sparkling wine, coconut, blue curaçao and pineapple juice; Mojave mimosa – sparkling wine, Simply Peach® and raspberry syrup; Sierra mimosa – sparkling wine, lavender and fresh lemon juice. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
8/16
Raspberry-Lychee-Rose Custard – tapioca pudding topped with mixed berry compote and freeze-dried strawberry crumbles. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
9/16
Brunch fried chicken & waffle sandwich with mimosa-inspired slaw & orange juice bubbles. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
10/16
Seared Verlasso® salmon with lemon pear purée, black rice and Meyer lemon relish. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
11/16
Black garlic soy-braised pork belly banh mi on a mini French roll with banh mi mayonnaise, garnished with pickled carrots and daikon, sliced jalapeño and cilantro sprig. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
12/16
Blue angeleno cocktail with white rum, blue curacao, orgeat, sweetened coconut cream, pineapple juice and Simply Orange® juice. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
13/16
Fiscalini white cheddar lager soup in a mini Boudin® sourdough bowl. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
14/16
Impossible™ Cheeseburger mac & cheese with Impossible™ meat made from plants topped with special burger sauce. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
15/16
Oikos® greek yogurt banoffee tart – graham cracker tart shell filled with layers of fresh banana and dulce de leche, topped with Oikos® greek yogurt whipped cream, pecan brittle and chocolate crunch. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
16/16
Pabana cream puff with exotic mousse blend of mango, passion fruit and banana, on a bed of vanilla bean-pineapple compote. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

