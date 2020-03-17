Enjoying LA’s Greener Gifts, From Home

Of the many home-together, spirit-raising trends happening on our social media feeds over the past few days, the around-the-house scavenger hunt seems to be one of the most old-school and sweetly innocent.

Find a hat, an owl, a book with a blue cover, then share a snapshot. Get the kids involved, too. A whole-family project.

To honor both our shared, at-home St. Patrick's Day, and to celebrate Southern California's beauty, its architecture, its nature, and its many cultural gifts, take a look at a green-themed gallery, and think about what you might add if you were on a citywide search for great green things around LA.

We can't wait to see these places and sights again soon, and all of our city's joyful destinations, museums, theaters, theme parks, and places to gather.

10 photos
1/10
Marchello 74/Alexander Spartari/Hecks One
Palm trees, avocados, The Wiltern? What are some of your favorite emerald attractions and eats around the city?
2/10
Glowimages
Our freeways are capped with iconic green signs.
3/10
Joshua Sudock/Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park may be white at first glance, but its exterior details are a light and lovely green. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
4/10
Robert Liao/500px
We love the cactus and succulent garden at The Getty Center.
5/10
Marchello 74
Palm trees? Look up, up, up for their greener character.
6/10
Alexander Spartari
Avocados, limes, kales, broccoli, and spinach: We do adore our greener eats around Southern California.
7/10
HecksOne
The Wiltern Theater's green exterior can be seen from wayyyy down Wilshire Boulevard.
8/10
Descanso Gardens
The coastal oaks at Descanso Gardens are green and glorious.
9/10
Bruce Yuanyue Bi
The Original Farmers Market boasts both green chairs as well as green awnings.
10/10
csfotoimages
And nearby? It's the green trolley at The Grove. What are your most-loved green attractions, spots, paintings, and natural destinations around LA?

