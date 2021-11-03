Fa, La, Yum: Disneyland Resort Reveals Its 2021 Holiday Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

When The Happiest Place on Earth transforms into The Peppermintiest Place on the Planet each and every November, foodies know they'll find all sorts of festive goodies, with a gourmet gamut that covers savory fare, adult offerings, and nummy, walk-around noshes.

And the pair of world-famous theme parks based in Anaheim will make that tasty transformation beginning on Friday, Nov. 12, when the Holidays at Disneyland Resort begin.

As is tradition, confections, main meals, and whipped-creamy beverages themed to the sparkly season will be available for purchase in both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure.

If you want to try a specific dish, just make sure you note where it is offered, for several of these special treats are only available at one shop or eatery.

Gingerbread, churros, pozole, tiki libations, sourdough, and, yes, peppermint, too: Check out some of the special seasonal foodstuffs debuting at Disneyland Resort on Nov. 12 (and, oh yay, there are more listed on the official Disney Parks Blog).

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort ho, ho, ho through Jan. 9, 2022.

12 photos
1/12
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resor
The Disneyland Resort transforms into the merriest place on earth as guests return to enjoy the holiday season from Nov. 12, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
2/12
Pick up a classic churro with a cinnamon twist in Critter Country at Disneyland Park throughout the holiday season.
3/12
This Churro Funnel Cake a la mode can be found at Golden Horseshoe throughout the holidays at the Disneyland Resort. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
4/12
This festive Holiday Brownie with White Chocolate Mousse complements the menu at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
5/12
Find the Peppermint Shake at Schmoozies! throughout the holidays. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
6/12
Guests can grab a hearty holiday meal of Smothered Beef with Mashed Potatoes during the holidays at French Market. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
7/12
Disney guests can savor this Pork Pozole, a traditional Mexican stew, at Rancho del Zocolo. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
8/12
Bringing the spirit of the season to his spirits, Trader Sam invites guests to try a Holiday Cocktail in a special Nutcracker Tiki Mug at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
9/12
Guests can munch on a Mickey Gingerbread at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
10/12
Guests can nosh on festival holiday treats like the Green Alien Holiday Macaron from Alien Pizza Planet. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
11/12
Guests can savor this Snowman shaped sourdough bread found at Boudin Bread Cart in Disney California Adventure Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
12/12
This Chocolate-Mint Macaron with white peppermint cream filling and rich chocolate ganache can be found at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café during the holidays at the Disneyland Resort. The Disneyland Resort transforms into the merriest place on earth as guests return to enjoy the holiday season from Nov. 12, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

