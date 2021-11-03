Fa, La, Yum: Disneyland Resort Reveals Its 2021 Holiday Treats

When The Happiest Place on Earth transforms into The Peppermintiest Place on the Planet each and every November, foodies know they'll find all sorts of festive goodies, with a gourmet gamut that covers savory fare, adult offerings, and nummy, walk-around noshes.

And the pair of world-famous theme parks based in Anaheim will make that tasty transformation beginning on Friday, Nov. 12, when the Holidays at Disneyland Resort begin.

As is tradition, confections, main meals, and whipped-creamy beverages themed to the sparkly season will be available for purchase in both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure.

If you want to try a specific dish, just make sure you note where it is offered, for several of these special treats are only available at one shop or eatery.

Gingerbread, churros, pozole, tiki libations, sourdough, and, yes, peppermint, too: Check out some of the special seasonal foodstuffs debuting at Disneyland Resort on Nov. 12 (and, oh yay, there are more listed on the official Disney Parks Blog).

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort ho, ho, ho through Jan. 9, 2022.