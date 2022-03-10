Fantastical Film and TV Cars to Go on Display

By Alysia Gray Painter

Even the most ardent of movie mavens can't remember every great character's name, or their particular motivations, or every setting depicted in the cinematic treat they especially loved.

But the cars?

Please. Everyone remembers the iconic autos of their favorite films, even if the make and model don't spring immediately to a person's movie-obsessed mind.

And while you can't step through the screen to connect with these superstar cars, you can vroom-vroom for the Petersen Automotive Museum, on the Miracle Mile, where several showstopping vehicles will be in the lofty limelight over the next several months.

Admire the "Cars of Film and Television" in the museum's Omaze Hollywood Gallery, starting on March 12, 2022.

"One of the stars of the exhibit is the wildly-popular 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor dubbed 'Ecto-1,' originally made famous as the rapid response vehicle for the cast of 'Ghostbusters,'" shares the museum. 

"The converted ambulance made multiple appearances in the sequels to the original 1984 hit, including the more recent reboot 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.' While 'Ecto-1' received updates to its appearance over the years, it will display in its original 1984 condition."

The cost to see these gleaming beauties? It's included with museum admission, which is $17 for an adult, $15 for a senior, and $12 for a child.

8 photos
1/8
Petersen Automotive Museum
The 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor known as Ecto-1, the kitted-out "Ghostbusters" roll, is a starry centerpiece of the exhibition.
2/8
"The Great Gatsby" featured this replica of a 1933 Auburn Speedster.
3/8
The 1931 Mercedes Grosser 770 Replica seen in "Red Notice" is on display.
4/8
A 1948 Packard Station Sedan from "Lovecraft Country."
5/8
The Batmobile from 1989's "Batman" adds a fancifully fierce aura to the show.
6/8
The 1976 Ford Gran Torino from "Starsky & Hutch" (the television series).
7/8
This transporter roamed the world of "Ready Player One."
8/8
Is Doc Brown in the house? A DeLorean time machine, from 1985's "Back to the Future," is kindly calling upon the year 2022, all to play a part in the exhibit. See the iconic "Cars of Film and Television" at the Petersen Automotive Museum, starting on March 12.

Petersen Automotive MuseumEntertainmenttelevisioncarsFilm

