Find Valentine's events around SoCal, from the sweet to the neat to the offbeat

What to Know Valentine's Day 2024 is Wednesday, Feb. 14; call ahead or check online to reserve your spots at the events and venues below (events may sell out)

Tanaka Farms in Irvine has an alfresco Valentine's Dinner in the works, complete with a "romantic wagon ride"

"Romeo + Juliet" is screening at the Million Dollar Theater in DTLA

Valentine's dining reservations that fall around the middle of the evening, say 7 or 8 o'clock, do fill up months in advance, and even finding that first booking of the night or the last can be a daunting challenge.

Still? Do phone your favorite place to find out how your favorite eatery is approaching the hearts-centered happening, and if you and your paramour can find a place to dine.

But if dining isn't on your personal plate — or you're seeking a quirkier cuisine experience, or perhaps something like a movie or show — there are these sweet/neat/offbeat 2024 offerings around Southern California to ponder.

Tanaka Farms in Irvine is doing a Feb. 14 dinner, sweet, with a farm-to-table vibe. A "romantic wagon ride" is on the schedule, and music and dancing, too, but do note this is for adults only. The price? It's $79. If you can't do dinner at the agricultural gem, think about stopping by to pick up chocolate-dipped strawberries. Or promise your honey a day of strawberry picking at the popular pick-your-own spot.

Pasadena Walking Tours is presenting a special Valentine's Night version of its always-in-demand Haunted Pasadena tour. The Feb. 14 will include Old Pasadena, of course — the phantom stories of the vintage area are plentiful — and the Playhouse District, too. An adult ticket is $28.

LoveStruck Cinema is shimmering at the Million Dollar Theater in DTLA on Feb. 14. On the silver screen? Oh swoon: It's "Romeo + Juliet." There's a performance by Cabaret Versatile on the schedule, too, and other sweet details, like pretty areas for photo opportunities. Street Food Cinema is behind the Shakespeare-sweet event.

The Notebook Valentine's Party celebrates the 20th anniversary of the obsessed-over romantic flick with a special soirée at the Los Angeles Theatre. The Feb. 14 festivity, a spirited Cinespia-helmed gathering, will include DJ tunes and a photo booth, as well as live music.

Lucha VaVoom de La Liz will take a dramatic leap, or several, rather, into The Mayan Theatre on Feb. 14 and 15. The lucha libre wrestling extravaganza has tumbled, with flair and thrills, into the ring over several Valentine's Days, and "The Revenge of Love" will bring the same exciting drama, along with burlesque and comedy, too.

Pirates Dinner Adventure in Buena Park has a special package for the loveable occasion. The Best Mate Package includes a message in a bottle — it's personalized — and other playful perks like a photo to two. For details, set sail for this site now.