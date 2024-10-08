Puppets will prance near the Hollyhock House at this free festivity

What to Know Puppets in the Park

Hollyhock House (West Lawn)

Saturday, Oct. 12

10 to 11 a.m.; the puppet show is 10-10:30 a.m. while craft fun is scheduled from 10:30-11 a.m.

Free, no ticket required

With the unseasonably toasty temperatures on the run for now — sort-of-ish — we're seeking gleeful and spirited outdoor outings that don't cost a bundle.

Or even part of a bundle, if we're honest: We'd love something free and breezy as we dance into the middle of the month, especially as late October's budget can involve the procurement of costumes and candy.

There are some pay-nothing delights flowering around town, including a merry revelry that is set to flower at a structure that boasts a beautiful botanical name: the Hollyhock House.

The hilltop gem, iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright's "first Los Angeles commission," will be the setting for a spritely scene on Saturday morning, Oct. 12.

Well, a lawn near the Hollyhock House, we should add: "Puppets in the Park" has "park" in the name, a strong indication that you'll be enjoying the upbeat offering outdoors, with the gorgeous abode as a nearby backdrop.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which is really just a hop and a skip from the landmark's East Hollywood location, will visit the home's grounds for a half hour of happiness, theatricality, and out-and-out spunk-a-tude.

After the puppet performance wraps — that's happening from 10 to 10:30 a.m. — kids and grown-ups are invited to stay and make crafts.

This is, again, free, and no reservation is needed (yes, even free events sometimes ask for a ticket, it is true).

Just roll up the hill like Jack and Jill — only in reverse — and jump into a fall Saturday whimsy that is meant to uplift, bring joy, and encourage creativity.