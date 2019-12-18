Happy 111th, Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

By Alysia Gray Painter

Doing anything great for 111 years? Commitment has to be involved in the process, and a devotion to quality, and a love of pleasing the people who enjoy what you do. And people do truly adore a certain ultra-festive, super-creative, on-the-water show that grandly sails by Newport Beach as Christmas draws near.

It's the annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, a biggie among biggies, a celebration that grandly spreads out over the better part of a week. The big "row & glow" sails out for five nights of sparkle-strong showmanship beginning on Dec. 18, 2019, but you can look back now at some of the decorations that made past years' events so very merry.

9 photos
1/9
How many lights can one boat hold? Find out, from Dec. 18-22, in Newport Beach. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
2/9
Giant snowmen? They've been a trend in past parades. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
3/9
The key to a panache-packed boat? Some skippers go for oodles of sparkle. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
4/9
A decorated vessel, from luxury yachts to kayaks sailing is seen at the Newport Beach harbor’s channels during the 108th annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. The Newport Beach Christmas parade is the United States’ oldest lighted holiday boat parade with amazingly decorated boats, yachts and other vessels sailing nightly. (Photo by Aydin Palabiyikoglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
5/9
Visitors view the glittering vessels from the shore, and restaurants, and other boats, too. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
6/9
Red touches and green details are seen throughout the photo-fabulous parade. (Photo by Aydin Palabiyikoglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
7/9
Even some trees, or trees created from lights, make cameos on the boats. (Photo by Aydin Palabiyikoglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
8/9
Bundle up, find a boat-obsessed bud, and make for this venerable vessel show. (Photo by Aydin Palabiyikoglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
9/9
It's happening nightly, Dec. 18-22, 2019, in beautiful Newport Beach. (Photo by Aydin Palabiyikoglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Newport BeachChristmasholiday

