Happy 111th, Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Doing anything great for 111 years? Commitment has to be involved in the process, and a devotion to quality, and a love of pleasing the people who enjoy what you do. And people do truly adore a certain ultra-festive, super-creative, on-the-water show that grandly sails by Newport Beach as Christmas draws near.

It's the annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, a biggie among biggies, a celebration that grandly spreads out over the better part of a week. The big "row & glow" sails out for five nights of sparkle-strong showmanship beginning on Dec. 18, 2019, but you can look back now at some of the decorations that made past years' events so very merry.