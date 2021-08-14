Happy 95th Anniversary, Hotel Figueroa

Southern California has long been home to a number of notable spend-the-night spots, from cozy hideaways to starry, high-profile hotels, the kind of ballroom-bedecked places that host award shows.

But few places have possessed the enduring allure and timeless draw of the tall and stately structure located at 939 S. Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

It's the Hotel Figueroa, a fancifully imagined DTLA fixture that has seen the better part of century, and a few changes along the way, with a first chapter that continues to resonate: It was an early beacon of women's rights, becoming, at the time, "the largest commercial building funded by women for women."

That time? It was 95 years ago, or just over, for the hotel is celebrating its big 95th on Aug. 14, 2021.

Take a look back, and at the Fig as it looks today, and ponder its continuing place in the pantheon of panache-filled, story-laden landmarks.