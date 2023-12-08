Hello, West Covina! The Hello Kitty Cafe truck rolls into town Saturday

What to Know The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be in West Covina on Saturday, Dec. 9

The truck will be parked by DXL and Gold’s Gym from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hello Kitty fans can purchase themed food and limited-edition merchandise

The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal this weekend. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will be in West Covina on Saturday.

Fans can purchase themed food and limited-edition merchandise including a new Hello Kitty cafe hoodie, plush and t-shirt. The truck will be parked by DXL and Gold’s Gym from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck only accepts credit/debit card payments.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck made its debut journey in 2014. Since then, the truck has traveled across the U.S. New West Coast stops are planned for 2024.

Click here for more information on where the Hello Kitty Cafe truck is headed next.