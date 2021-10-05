Helpful Humans Visited the Famous Big Bear Eagle Nest

If you live with devices, then you live with the knowledge that tech management, the constant finessing, updating, and tweaking of your technology, is a fact of life.

But when you're a bald eagle, dealing with that sort of stuff isn't as easy as buying a new cord for a laptop or running an update on a favorite program.

Some trusty human help is required, and that's just what Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear Lake's celebrated bald eagle pair, enjoyed near the end of September 2021.

The day-to-day doings of the birds become something of a wintertime must-watch each year, as people around the planet keep a close eye on the arrival of any eggs and potential eaglets.

A new camera was installed to help our from-afar observations, and the Friends of Big Bear Valley, a group that advocates on behalf of the eagles and local wildlife, kindly shared a few fascinating photos of the process.

Eager to see just how enormous an eagle's nest really is? Eye the sky-high aerie, and a busy human in a nest, now.