Lush, plush flowers — like, thousands of bulbs — are in ‘Bloom!' at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know "Bloom!" at South Coast Botanic Garden

Opens April 1; included with garden admission

Enjoy a big bulb bloom, try a guided sensory experience, and bask in the sheer spring-a-tude of the Palos Verdes Peninsula idyll

We're not even joking here: We just couldn't wait for April 1, and not because we're eager for all the quippery, pranksterism, and antics associated with the occasion's famous foolery.

Rather, when something of a fabulous flowery nature is set to debut on the first day of April, a month that's long been synonymous with a spectacular spray of bloomage, we're frankly feeling light of heart.

Our heart, in fanciful fact, is ready to Bloom! with joy. And Bloom!, it shall, when we make our way to the South Coast Botanic Garden, where a blossomful bounty of striking sights will beckon lovers of spring.

When April dances through the door "the Garden will come alive," thanks to a colorful quintet of Floral Extravaganzas, some 21,600 bulbs, and plenty of spots for taking flitty and fun photos.

Better hang onto your Easter bonnet or break out a pastel seersucker suit: You may be doing plenty of posing in front of all of those bursting bulbs, which, of course, aren't just bulbs but dandelions, irises, and other frilly flowers.

There will also be a "guided sensory experience," one that may draw you further into the poetic beauty of growing gorgeous specimens, the kind that provide this spacious idyll with so much of its timeless charm.

Enjoying Bloom! is included with your admission to the Palo Verdes Peninsula garden.

If you're thinking about swanning among the pretty plots as April begins and then later on down the road, you'll be in some sort of sweet luck: "As the season continues and new flowers arrive, the experience will continue to Bloom!"

Call it a painting always in subtle motion. For tickets, times, and what to expect as you bonnet-up and make your way to this botanical gem, click.