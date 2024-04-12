Sure, you've seen billboards. But have you ever had the chance to smell one?

Some will soon be able to, thanks to McDonald's.

According to a press release, the Chicago-based burger chain debuted a series of seemingly-plain yellow and red billboards in the Netherlands that contain "the distinct aroma of McDonald's French Fries."

"In everyday settings like elevators, subways, or conference rooms, one often encounters a familiar scent: McDonald's," the press release said. "Though unseen, its presence is unmistakable, akin to the brand's iconic logo or jingle. That is why McDonald's Netherlands leveraged their iconic smell in their latest campaign."

According to the release, the billboards appear empty at first glance. However, passengers approaching within five meters of the signs will begin to smell the chain's iconic fries.

It's the first time a billboard has been used to "diffuse the McDonald's scent," the release added.

A promotional video for the campaign described it as "the world's first billboard that smells like McDonald's." In the video, officials say the brand used ventilators to "suck and diffuse" the scent of McDonald's fries, which were placed inside the sign.

The billboards were then "strategically" placed within 200 meters of McDonald's restaurants, the release said.

The campaign comes after McDonald's announced all U.S. stores would start selling McDonald's Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The rollout will start in the second half of 2024. It's expected to be completed in 2026, officials said.