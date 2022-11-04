New Rose Parade Float Renderings Just Rolled Our Way

What to Know The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda will take place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

The first batch of float renderings was released in late October, as is tradition

Southern California cities, civic groups, educational institutions, and corporations all place floats in the world-famous parade

Pomp, showmanship, razzmatazz, and more than a little froufrafra can't be pulled off in a single day.

Take the Rose Parade, a storied event that out-grands just about every other grand happening around.

The dedicated people who volunteer for the Pasadena spectacle, the staffers at the helm of the magic, and the give-back groups that put on the big wintertime show often begin preparing for the next parade just moments after the last parade wraps (if not before).

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This also means that the communities, colleges, civic groups, and corporations that sponsor floats start that journey to New Year's Day, or in the case of 2023, Monday, Jan. 2, quite early on the calendar.

One public benefit of this lengthy run-up? We get to enjoy the colorful renderings of the floats a couple of months before actually viewing them, in all of their showy stateliness, on Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards.

The first batch of 2023 renderings was unveiled in late October 2022; now there are four more floats for flower fans to feast upon, all while wondering what the final results will look like (and what natural materials will fully cover these wonders, stern to bow).