Peach Trees Are Peaking (and How) at Descanso Gardens, Bloom Buffs

What to Know Several varieties of blooming fruit trees grace the grounds of Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

The picturesque trees begin to "pop" in early February, with full peaks happening later in the month and early March

Viewing the trees is included with Descanso Gardens admission

The month of March, at least in the minds of many Southern Californians, is when we officially enter the fabled Peak Bloom Zone, the sunny stretch when all sorts of specimens, of the cultivated and wild varieties, begin to prettily bloom in speedy succession.

Of course, desert flowers begin to make their petal-perfect presence known in January, and we can still find a bounty of blooming things, from jacarandas to irises, popping in both May and June.

But before the third month begins and we bask in the splendor of the Peak Bloom Zone, we have the flowering fruit trees to admire, and they are beginning to truly do their zingy thing, even as cold days continue through the middle of February.

Exhibit A? Look to Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, where the Rose Garden's exquisite peach trees are currently peaking per a Feb. 14 update on social media.

We know: "Peaking" and "February" don't seem like an instantly believable duo, not with these chilly temperatures, but be assured, it is happening wow. Or, rather, "now" (though "wow" works here, too).

As for the cherry on top of this sweet scene?

Staffers at the leafy location report that the famous "Okame" cherry trees found in the landmark's Japanese Garden are just starting their spectacular run as of Feb. 15, a lovely launch that is well-timed to Valentine's Week, when the world truly does feel extra pink-y.

How to see this peach perfection and behold these cheery cherry blossoms as they begin to open?

Your Descanso Gardens admission is all that is required (and, wheee, parking is free).

Don't delay, though; the Peak Bloom Zone for flowering fruit trees is on the shorter side, so finding a pretty patch while peak-a-tude is happening is recommended. Which means that, yes, you should visit them in "the next few days," so delay not if the annual peach peak is a personal favorite.