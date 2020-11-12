Peek at the New ‘Elf on the Shelf' Drive-Thru Experience

The trusty elf who merrily occupies your shelf, and your mantel, and your side table, and your kitchen counter, and your refrigerator?

They're quite busy, of course, all December long. They're keeping an eye on things around your home, all to give Santa a thorough report for his naughty/nice list.

But even an elf can have an adventure now and then, and it doesn't even have to include a shelf. Look to Pomona, and the Fairplex, where a brand-new experience called "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" opened on Nov. 12, 2020.

The stay-in-your-car happening boasts sparkly scenes, some happy elves, and Santa himself, too. Take a look at some of the merriment now, and find out how to book your ticket before the Christmas crew must return to the North Pole.