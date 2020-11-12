Peek at the New ‘Elf on the Shelf' Drive-Thru Experience

The trusty elf who merrily occupies your shelf, and your mantel, and your side table, and your kitchen counter, and your refrigerator?

They're quite busy, of course, all December long. They're keeping an eye on things around your home, all to give Santa a thorough report for his naughty/nice list.

But even an elf can have an adventure now and then, and it doesn't even have to include a shelf. Look to Pomona, and the Fairplex, where a brand-new experience called "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" opened on Nov. 12, 2020.

The stay-in-your-car happening boasts sparkly scenes, some happy elves, and Santa himself, too. Take a look at some of the merriment now, and find out how to book your ticket before the Christmas crew must return to the North Pole.

The "... one-of-a-kind immersive drive-thru experience, incorporating social distancing rules and health safety precautions," debuted at Fairplex in Pomona on Nov. 12, 2020.
The twinkly to-do will run on select evenings through Jan. 3, 2021.
Some of the wondrous places you'll view? The Toy Repair Workshop, a Gingerbread Village "covered in decadent candy," Arctic Winter Wonderland, and Santa's Magical Grotto.
"Designed by David Korins, award-winning creative director and set designer of the original Broadway productions of 'Hamilton,' 'Beetlejuice,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' and the Oscars 2019 and directed by Vance Garrett, Chief Creative Officer, Constellation Immersive, whose production highlights include 'Sleep No More' and '29 Rooms,' The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey aims to offer an enchanted escape by way of a multi-sensory marvel, complete with a spirit-stirring score and a light-filled spectacle.
"Bringing an experience that expands on the beloved stories, characters and themes of The Elf on the Shelf® to life, particularly in a year when we are all in need of extra cheer, means the world to us," Christa Pitts and Chanda Bell, founders and co-CEOs of The Lumistella Company, the company behind The Elf on the Shelf®, said in a joint statement.
"The profound magic of the holidays and the way it enlightens and excites both children and adults are why we first wanted to share The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition with the world."
Tickets start at $24.95 for an adult and $19.95 for a child.
Eager to have an experience that has seasonal sweetness, all while staying in your car? Turn your own sleigh for the festive Fairplex, where several elves are summoning smiles over the next several weeks.

