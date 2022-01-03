Pink's Betty White-Inspired Hot Dog Will Help the LA Zoo

Finding meaningful tributes, paeans, and remembrances, as 2022 begins, to the extraordinary Betty White?

Glance at your television, a news site, or your favorite social feeds and you'll find a bevy of beautiful, moving, and frankly hilarious anecdotes about the comedy legend, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at age 99.

But one of the largest and longest-running of these tender tributes can be found near the corner of Melrose Avenue and La Brea Avenue. That's where Pink's Hot Dogs is located, of course, a celebrated frankfurter stand that famously counted the wonderful Ms. White as a forever friend.

Such a friend, in fact, that Betty White received her own namesake Pink's hot dog in 2010.

Pink's announced on Jan. 2, 2022 that it will donate all money raised from sales of Betty White's Naked Dog ("Just the Beef in the Bun!") to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, a place that was dear to Ms. White's heart, over the course of the next seven days.

The fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place through Jan. 9, is happening at the original Pink's Hot Dogs, at 709 N. La Brea Avenue.

Take a loving look now at the big banner created in honor of the exuberant, irrepressible icon, as well as Ms. White's wall photo and "Naked Dog," and plan your visit to the first Pink's location to support a fundraiser as fabulous as this forever-fabulous star.