Pride Month Happenings Around Southern California

Pride Month will shine brightly, all June long, at Third Street Promenade, around West Hollywood, at restaurants around the region, and on our screens, too.

And while the celebrations won’t have fully returned to what revelers knew before 2020, the spirit of spotlighting the LGBTQ+ community will be on bright display, with colorful installations, fundraising sweets, and other community-strong times ahead.

Check back for more events, specials and festivities in the days ahead.