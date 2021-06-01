Pride Month Happenings Around Southern California

Pride Month will shine brightly, all June long, at Third Street Promenade, around West Hollywood, at restaurants around the region, and on our screens, too.
And while the celebrations won’t have fully returned to what revelers knew before 2020, the spirit of spotlighting the LGBTQ+ community will be on bright display, with colorful installations, fundraising sweets, and other community-strong times ahead.
Check back for more events, specials and festivities in the days ahead.
"The Santa Monica Pier, Downtown Santa Monica, and Santa Monica Place, in collaboration with the City of Santa Monica and Santa Monica Travel and Tourism are excited to announce the return of SaMo PRIDE this June. A celebration of love in every color,
SaMo PRIDE will host “Miles of Pride,” a rainbow-lit art walk featuring creations by LGBTQIA+ visual artists in addition to safe, family-friendly programming throughout the month."
Randy's Donuts? The iconic doughnut company is "... showing its support of four local LGBTQ+ Centers in Los Angeles and Orange County next month in celebration of Pride. Proceeds from the Pride Flag Donuts and rainbow merchandise will be donated to South Bay LGBTQ Center, LGBTQ Center Orange County, San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center, and Los Angeles LGBT Center."
LA Pride has announced a number of in-person events happening during June, including a night at the LA Dodgers and a Cinespia film event on June 26. Check out all of the festivities on the LA Pride site now.
Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will present a "... dozen iconic songs" at a June 5 virtual concert, "... including Leonard Cohen’s soul-stirring Hallelujah, Cyndi Lauper’s immortal hits True Colors and Raise You Up, and This is Me from the Greatest Showman, which features the incredible Melvin Robert!"
The Pie Hole is donating 1000 pie holes to Liberation Coffee House with one hundred percent of the proceeds on sale at the café being reinvested in the culinary arts program and other services at the Center," is the good word. The donation is happening in partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
The Paley Center for Media will celebrate Pride Month with a number of programs. Look for the center to release the "... PaleyImpact program , A Salute to LGBTQ+ Pride Achievements in Television , featuring a conversation with Cynthia Nixon, Ilene Chaiken, Laverne Cox, Jason Collins, and Adam Rippon, moderated by ABC News's Gio Benitez" on June 1.
The Fowler Museum at UCLA is offering a number of Pride parties, including a chance to learn how to make margaritas and palomas, virtually, with Casita del Campo on June 16. The museum shares: "
Casita Del Campo is a classic Mexican restaurant in Silverlake that boasts a 55+year history as one of LA’s iconic queer spaces—in large part thanks to The Cavern Club theatre downstairs, which hosts a wide array of comedy, drag, and holiday shows. The restaurant's craft cocktails, patio oases, and famed stained glass tables depicting Mexican icons make Casita Del Campo a destination for queers and allies alike."