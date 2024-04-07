Solar eclipse fans: Griffith Observatory is aglow with tips, facts, and a live broadcast

What to Know Solar Eclipse Watch 2024 on Monday, April 8

The landmark is closed on Mondays, but eclipse fans can head online for viewing tips as well as a live broadcast of the total eclipse as seen in Belton, Texas

A partial eclipse will be viewable in Los Angeles beginning at 10:06 a.m. on April 8; safety solar eyewear is required for viewing the eclipse; the observatory has other suggestions on how to safely experience the cosmic event

We all have those besties who seem to run on schedules that never quite match up with what we're doing, try as we might to synchronize or get together.

You might say that the Griffith Observatory, the moon, and the sun, three longtime besties, will encounter a similar situation on April 8, the day when a solar eclipse will wow millions of sky-watching earthlings across North America and a bit beyond.

The Griffith Park astronomy institution is closed on Mondays, which is when the much-anticipated eclipse will occur.

But fans of astronomical wonders needn't fret: The observatory team has a comprehensive page that's now "beaming" out all sorts of viewing tips, eclipse facts, and a live stream from Belton, Texas, where the full eclipse will be viewable.

Southern Californians will experience a partial eclipse, beginning at 10:06 on April 8, if they step outside.

Solar glasses, the all-important eclipse safety eyewear, must be worn by those planning to view the eclipse. The observatory firmly says on Facebook, "NEVER LOOK AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROPER SOLAR FILTERS," and we're taking that call to action with the utmost seriousness.

If you'd like to fashion a pinhole projector, or other DIY project for viewing the eclipse, Griffith Observatory is sharing the necessary steps on this page.

Call it a handy all-in-one spot to get fired up about the thrilling event, which occurs when the moon passes between our planet and the sun.

Yes, we said "fired" up, for it is now the time when we pay homage to the sun's searing character in all sorts of whimsical ways. Though "mooning" over the eclipse is a perfectly acceptable approach, too.

Start here, earthbound eclipseans, for all of your Griffith Observatory-helmed eclipse needs.