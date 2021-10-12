Sparkle Sparkle: LA Zoo Lights Tickets Go on Sale

Beasties bathed in a beautiful light?

Our pup may wear a glow collar, to keep her safe, while our turtles enjoy a tank filled with a colorful shimmer.

But there's a place in Southern California that illuminates the animal world on a large and spectacular scale each year, a spot that knows how to add a wild whimsicalness to the yuletide season.

It's the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the holiday home of the ultra-out-sized LA Zoo Lights, a multi-night spectacular.

Lit-from-within animal sculptures, the Twinkle Tunnel, and a forest of disco balls will all be back at the outdoor event in 2021-2022, along with a few new surprises, sweet snacks, and drinks to warm the hands and tummy on a cool night.

But don't be surprised by how quickly tickets trot out the door for this delight: You can get yours, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, via the Zoo Lights site.

We're not lion, er, lying when we say opening night isn't too far away: Nov. 19 is the 2021 event's debut date, and it will glow through Jan. 9, 2022.