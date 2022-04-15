Strange Art Is Abloom at Descanso Gardens

By Alysia Gray Painter

Gardens?

They can be elegant, yes, and lovely, of course, and full of fancy details, the sort of pretty and serene sights that can prompt a person to pull out a parasol, and perhaps a hand fan, all to encourage the thinking of gentle thoughts.

But greener pastures also, by their very nature, are nature, meaning they boast a riotous side, and a splash of chaos, and finding a strange collection of quirky objects where one might not expect them is to heed one of nature's biggest messages: The unexpected should, of course, be very much expected.

Descanso Gardens has become famous for its fanciful, picture-ready, deep-idea'd exhibitions, with seasonal treats like "Carved" and "Enchanted Forest of Light" boasting a host of peculiar and appealing pieces, works cleverly placed among the trees and shrubs found around the 150-acre La Cañada Flintridge property.

Now artist Adam Schwerner's "Your (Un)natural Garden" is furthering these fanciful notions, that a wilder space can be the ideal home for whimsy, especially whimsy with a surreal and slightly unruly streak.

The exhibition can be found in and around the landmark's Boddy House, as well as the rambling dappled path up to the destination's original home.

"Your (Un)natural Garden" pops with saturated color, sweet cheekiness, memories of family dinners, ethereal flights of fancy, and fun from April 16, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023. Your admission to the show is included in your Descanso Gardens entry.

And one unusual message from this unusual experience? Visitors are most definitely invited to "touch the art," the artist's own weird and welcome call to offbeat action.

10 photos
1/10
The largest of the exhibit's "snakeway" sculptures provides a pose-ready rainbow of happy hue. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
2/10
Bells ring, shimmer, and move, thanks to a rotating mechanism, inside the Sturt Haaga Gallery. Silver walls add a metallic glow. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
3/10
Descanso Gardens
Hundreds of fuzzy boas are a Technicolor tribute to the artist's mother. Find this fantastical walk-through experience at The Boddy House. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
4/10
Boas and a window make a striking tableau at The Boddy House. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
5/10
A pink-and-everything "snakeway" piece, seen on the path to The Boddy House and Sturt Haaga Gallery. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
6/10
Cables of many colors drape over the entrance gates to The Boddy House. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
7/10
"The Uncomfy Room" is an organic, soft-to-the-touch fantasia, a shaggy space rocking more shades of pink than a person typically encounters in one place. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
8/10
"Zeppelin Mass" asks viewers to ponder the current state, and future, of our home turf. Can you walk out onto the gravel under the suspended piece? Crunch, crunch, crunch: You can. (photo: Descanso Gardens)
9/10
Worms with inherent charisma have overtaken The Boddy House library. Could the shrink-wrapped books on the nearby shelves have something to do with this odd invasion? Messages and words appearing on some of the pieces of shrinkwrap may or may not further the tale. (photo: Alysia Gray Painter)
10/10
Artist Adam Schwerner's "Your (Un)natural Garden" adds a droll and deep whimsy to Descanso Gardens from April 16, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023. Your admission to the gardens covers your exhibition entry, as well as the opportunity to see the eye-popping "snakeway" pieces gracing the path to The Boddy House. (photo: Descanso Gardens)

This article tagged under:

La Cañada FlintridgeArtDescanso GardensArt Installation

More Photo Galleries

Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats
Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Admire Treasures From the Betty White Estate
Admire Treasures From the Betty White Estate
Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case
Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us