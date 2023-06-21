Tickets for the inaugural UCLA Nimoy Theater season to go on sale; check out what's ahead

What to Know The UCLA Nimoy Theater, located at 1262 Westwood Boulevard, debuts in September 2023

The performing arts venue is located in the space formerly occupied by The Crest Theatre

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 23, 2023

The promise of a fresh performing arts venue, the sort of scintillating space that will soon swirl with intriguing sound, wonderful words, dynamic movement, and life, is always an uplifting notion.

But adding to the sense of anticipation is when the theater is housed in a vintage venue, a place generations of locals have enjoyed. And when a great name is on the marquee?

The anticipatory excitement only grows.

There's a lot afoot at 1262 Westwood Boulevard, in short. The former location of The Crest Theater has transformed into the UCLA Nimoy Theater, or The Nimoy, a name bestowed in honor of Leonard Nimoy, the celebrated and dearly missed performer and philanthropist.

CAP UCLA

CAP UCLA, the Center for the Art of Performance, assumed the theater's reins in 2018, and has led its half-decade-long transformation. Now the inaugural season is just ahead, beginning on Sept. 23, and tickets?

You can get yours beginning at 10 a.m. on June 23.

"The inaugural season at The Nimoy marks a transformative moment in CAP UCLA's history of presenting live performances by artists from our local creative communities and around the world," said Brett Steele, dean of UCLA's School of the Arts and Architecture.

"With the long-awaited opening of The Nimoy, and the completion of The Hammer transformation, UCLA becomes more vital than ever as a cultural hub serving the Westwood neighborhood and communities across greater Los Angeles."

The Grammy Award-winning spoken word artist J. Ivy will be in the spotlight on opening night, while "The Little Syria Show," Latin alternative music from LADAMA, the cabaret-cool Meow Meow, and traditional Chinese tunes from Wu Man will grace the delightful, diverse, and deliciously layered 2023-2024 schedule.