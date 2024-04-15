Studio City

LAFD recruit killed while helping crash victims on 101 Freeway in Studio City

The fire department recruit was killed while aiding people at the scene of the San Fernando Valley crash, the LAFD said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Los Angeles Fire Department recruit who was helping victims in a crash Monday morning was killed on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash involving a car, Jeep Wrangler and a truck towing portable restrooms was reported at about 5 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway at Campo de Cahuenga. The victim died at the scene, where video showed a sedan and Jeep Wrangler that appeared to have crashed into the truck's trailer.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. The recruit was fatally injured while aiding people at the scene of the crash, the LAFD said.

One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City. Holly Hannula reports for Today in LA on Monday April 15, 2024. 
It was not immediately clear whether the recruit was hit by another car.

The victim's name was not immediately released by the fire department.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to immediate family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the LAFD said in a statement.

